Green Credit Policy: ‘Green Credit Policy’ Implemented in Rajasthan, Know How to Benefit

Eligible investors under this scheme will be issued green credit vouchers for their environmental contributions, in addition to the green incentives available under RIPS-2024. These green vouchers will be valued at 5 percent for green investments up to ₹1 crore and 10 percent (up to a maximum of ₹2.50 crore) for investments exceeding ₹10 crore. Urban local bodies will also be issued green vouchers on a similar basis for projects funded by their own resources.