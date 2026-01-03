3 January 2026,

Green Credit Policy: ‘Green Credit Policy’ Implemented in Rajasthan, Know How to Benefit

The Rajasthan government has implemented the 'Green Credit Policy' in the state. Know what benefits will be derived from this.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Good News Rajasthan implements Green Credit policy find out how you can benefit

Green Credit Policy (Image: AI)

The Rajasthan government has implemented the 'Green Credit Policy' in the state. Green credits will promote a circular economy. Under this, investments in environmental projects will receive credit vouchers of up to 10 percent and benefits of up to ₹2.5 crore. These can also be sold.

The Bhajan Lal government has taken a significant decision towards making Rajasthan carbon-free by the year 2070 and protecting the environment. The Finance Department of Rajasthan has issued the notification for the 'Rajasthan Green Credit Policy'. Under this policy, the government will provide financial incentives to companies and investors who invest in projects for planting trees, conserving water, and reducing pollution.

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal stated that the cabinet has approved the Green Credit Voucher Initiative-2025 scheme to provide additional incentives to local bodies and investors for projects and activities related to green and sustainable development. This scheme will promote the development of green and circular economies by linking environmental goals with economic incentives. The primary objective of the scheme is to encourage investment in environmentally sustainable projects by providing tradable and redeemable green credits in the form of vouchers.

Green Credit Vouchers Issued

Kanhaiya Lal informed that under this scheme, enterprises and urban local bodies will be encouraged to work in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation and management, air pollution control measures, sustainable building and infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and other eco-friendly sectors.

Eligible investors under this scheme will be issued green credit vouchers for their environmental contributions, in addition to the green incentives available under RIPS-2024. These green vouchers will be valued at 5 percent for green investments up to ₹1 crore and 10 percent (up to a maximum of ₹2.50 crore) for investments exceeding ₹10 crore. Urban local bodies will also be issued green vouchers on a similar basis for projects funded by their own resources.

What is the Green Credit Policy, Know?

The Green Credit Policy is a scheme launched on the lines of carbon credits. If an investor invests money in a project that improves the environment in Rajasthan, the government will provide them with a 'Green Credit Voucher'. The investor can use this voucher to get a financial discount on their next project or sell it to another company.

Investments in Which Sectors Will Receive Benefits?

Renewable energy.
Water management.
Organic farming.
Waste management.
Pollution control.

How Much Benefit Will Be Received?

Up to ₹1 crore investment – 5 percent green credit of the investment amount.
₹1 crore to ₹10 crore investment – 7.5 percent green credit of the investment amount.
More than ₹10 crore investment – 10 percent green credit of the investment amount.
Maximum limit: An investor can receive a maximum of ₹2.5 crore in green credit.

