Jaipur Roads: ₹40 Crore Washed Away, Patchwork Fails First Rain Test

Jaipur's roads have become a network of potholes, and the responsible departments remain unresponsive. Millions of rupees were spent on a superficial patchwork, but the first rain washed it all away. As a result, citizens are forced to travel, risking both their vehicles and their lives. The situation from Gandhi Path to Galta Gate is such that it's impossible to tell whether it's water or a pothole on the road. Even after a reprimand from the High Court, no concrete plan has been formulated, nor has accountability been established.
Roads are in a dilapidated condition from Gandhi Path West, along with Ramgarh Mod, Karbala, through Jaisinghpura Khore to Bajri Mandi Road, Maharana Pratap Marg, Vidhyut Nagar, and the main routes leading to the Watica Infotech City on Ajmer Road. Potholes and patchy repairs have made movement difficult. The worst affected is Gandhi Path West. For the past month, JDA engineers have seemingly used this road as a laboratory; they added soil, cement, and then laid asphalt. But as soon as it rained, the shoddy work was exposed, with potholes appearing everywhere, frequently trapping vehicles.
The JDA has failed to clear waterlogging outside the Chief Minister's Jan Sunwai Kendra in Mansarovar. Potholes have appeared on the Delhi Highway near Galta Gate. Transport Nagar and Goner Road are also damaged. The 80-foot road near Mahesh Nagar crossing and the road from Gurjar Ki Thdi to the Sewage Farm Circle are unusable. The Greater Corporation has yet to repair the Nivaru Road. Roads leading to the industrial area are also in disrepair, despite being within the defect liability period.
…Saanganer, Jagatpura's D Block, Jaisinghpura Khore Lal Dungri, Tonk Road, Jagatpura Road, Railway Line Road, Ramnaria Road, Gangwal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Titariya Road, Pratap Nagar, Vivek Vihar, Lalkothi, Ajmer Road Elevated Road, Bad Ke Balaji Ajmer Road, Lakhna Road Watica Infotech City Ajmer Road, Vidhyut Nagar Road, Gandhi Path West, Ambabari Circle, Kunda, Vidhyut Nagar, Nevta Road, Manipal to Sanjharia Road, Hotel Highway King to Manipal, Gopalpura Road, Bilwa Road, Mahima Pinak Road beyond Induni Crossing, VIT Road near NRI Junction, Kalingi Road, Vande Mataram Circle Vande Mataram Road Ramgarh Road, DRM Road, Tok Road, Mahal Road.
In Vidhyadhar Nagar, near Bania College, the JDA is preparing to lay a new road in the rain. The old road has been dug up.
Near the Durgapura bridge, the Greater Corporation dug up a decades-old cement road during the rains. Demolishing roads during the monsoon has angered local residents.
The JDA claims to have repaired over 3000 potholes. The Heritage Municipal Corporation claims to have filled over 1000 potholes. The Greater Corporation does not yet have official data.
JDA: Devend Gupta and Ajay Garg, Directors, Engineering Branch
Housing Board: Amit Agrawal, Chief Engineer
Heritage Municipal Corporation: Shravan Kumar Verma, Additional Chief Engineer
Greater Municipal Corporation: Nitin Sharma, Superintending Engineer