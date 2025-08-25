Jaipur Roads: ₹40 Crore Washed Away, Patchwork Fails First Rain Test

Jaipur's roads have become a network of potholes, and the responsible departments remain unresponsive. Millions of rupees were spent on a superficial patchwork, but the first rain washed it all away. As a result, citizens are forced to travel, risking both their vehicles and their lives. The situation from Gandhi Path to Galta Gate is such that it's impossible to tell whether it's water or a pothole on the road. Even after a reprimand from the High Court, no concrete plan has been formulated, nor has accountability been established.