Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Roads: ₹40 Crore Washed Away, Patchwork Fails First Rain Test

Jaipur's roads have become a network of potholes, and the responsible departments remain unresponsive. Millions of rupees were spent on a superficial patchwork, but the first rain washed it all away.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

बारिश में जयपुर की सड़कें बदहाल, पत्रिका फोटो
बारिश में जयपुर की सड़कें बदहाल, पत्रिका फोटो

Jaipur's roads have become a network of potholes, and the responsible departments remain unresponsive. Millions of rupees were spent on a superficial patchwork, but the first rain washed it all away. As a result, citizens are forced to travel, risking both their vehicles and their lives. The situation from Gandhi Path to Galta Gate is such that it's impossible to tell whether it's water or a pothole on the road. Even after a reprimand from the High Court, no concrete plan has been formulated, nor has accountability been established.

Widespread Deterioration

Roads are in a dilapidated condition from Gandhi Path West, along with Ramgarh Mod, Karbala, through Jaisinghpura Khore to Bajri Mandi Road, Maharana Pratap Marg, Vidhyut Nagar, and the main routes leading to the Watica Infotech City on Ajmer Road. Potholes and patchy repairs have made movement difficult. The worst affected is Gandhi Path West. For the past month, JDA engineers have seemingly used this road as a laboratory; they added soil, cement, and then laid asphalt. But as soon as it rained, the shoddy work was exposed, with potholes appearing everywhere, frequently trapping vehicles.

Other Roads in Poor Condition

The JDA has failed to clear waterlogging outside the Chief Minister's Jan Sunwai Kendra in Mansarovar. Potholes have appeared on the Delhi Highway near Galta Gate. Transport Nagar and Goner Road are also damaged. The 80-foot road near Mahesh Nagar crossing and the road from Gurjar Ki Thdi to the Sewage Farm Circle are unusable. The Greater Corporation has yet to repair the Nivaru Road. Roads leading to the industrial area are also in disrepair, despite being within the defect liability period.

Tell Us About Patchwork Conditions on WhatsApp: +91 8005894373

…Saanganer, Jagatpura's D Block, Jaisinghpura Khore Lal Dungri, Tonk Road, Jagatpura Road, Railway Line Road, Ramnaria Road, Gangwal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Titariya Road, Pratap Nagar, Vivek Vihar, Lalkothi, Ajmer Road Elevated Road, Bad Ke Balaji Ajmer Road, Lakhna Road Watica Infotech City Ajmer Road, Vidhyut Nagar Road, Gandhi Path West, Ambabari Circle, Kunda, Vidhyut Nagar, Nevta Road, Manipal to Sanjharia Road, Hotel Highway King to Manipal, Gopalpura Road, Bilwa Road, Mahima Pinak Road beyond Induni Crossing, VIT Road near NRI Junction, Kalingi Road, Vande Mataram Circle Vande Mataram Road Ramgarh Road, DRM Road, Tok Road, Mahal Road.

Awaiting Road Repairs

In Vidhyadhar Nagar, near Bania College, the JDA is preparing to lay a new road in the rain. The old road has been dug up.
Near the Durgapura bridge, the Greater Corporation dug up a decades-old cement road during the rains. Demolishing roads during the monsoon has angered local residents.

Claimed Repairs vs. Reality

The JDA claims to have repaired over 3000 potholes. The Heritage Municipal Corporation claims to have filled over 1000 potholes. The Greater Corporation does not yet have official data.

Responsible Officials

JDA: Devend Gupta and Ajay Garg, Directors, Engineering Branch
Housing Board: Amit Agrawal, Chief Engineer
Heritage Municipal Corporation: Shravan Kumar Verma, Additional Chief Engineer
Greater Municipal Corporation: Nitin Sharma, Superintending Engineer

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 09:47 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Roads: ₹40 Crore Washed Away, Patchwork Fails First Rain Test
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.