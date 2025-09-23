Jaipur RTO Launches ‘Safe Travel’ Campaign for School Buses

Jaipur: The Jaipur Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a 'Safe Travel' campaign on Tuesday aimed at ensuring adherence to safety regulations in vehicles transporting school children in the city.
RTO officials stated that bus operators were given a one-month deadline to install GPS trackers, CCTV cameras, speed governors, and panic buttons in their buses. Police verification of drivers and conductors was also made mandatory.
RTO Jaipur (First), Rajendra Singh, said, "During the awareness campaign, approximately 2,000 buses installed all the necessary safety equipment and complied with the regulations. Now, regular checks will commence on the roads from Tuesday. Buses and vehicles lacking this equipment will be seized."
Rajendra Singh further added, "There are approximately 2,500 vehicles, mostly buses, transporting school children in Jaipur. Due to regular awareness campaigns, most buses have installed all the necessary equipment. Those that have not complied with the regulations will be seized. Our goal is to ensure that all school vehicles adhere to safety measures and that all equipment is functioning correctly. Regular inspections will be conducted for this purpose."
The RTO's campaign is considered a significant step towards children's safety. It will ensure that school children use safe and reliable transportation.