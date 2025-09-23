Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur RTO Launches ‘Safe Travel’ Campaign for School Buses

Jaipur Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a 'Safe Travel' campaign today. The campaign will focus on inspecting school buses to ensure they are equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, speed governors, and panic buttons. Buses found to be non-compliant will be impounded.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

RTO Jaipur
Jaipur RTO’s new campaign (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur: The Jaipur Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a 'Safe Travel' campaign on Tuesday aimed at ensuring adherence to safety regulations in vehicles transporting school children in the city.

RTO officials stated that bus operators were given a one-month deadline to install GPS trackers, CCTV cameras, speed governors, and panic buttons in their buses. Police verification of drivers and conductors was also made mandatory.

RTO Jaipur (First), Rajendra Singh, said, "During the awareness campaign, approximately 2,000 buses installed all the necessary safety equipment and complied with the regulations. Now, regular checks will commence on the roads from Tuesday. Buses and vehicles lacking this equipment will be seized."

Rajendra Singh further added, "There are approximately 2,500 vehicles, mostly buses, transporting school children in Jaipur. Due to regular awareness campaigns, most buses have installed all the necessary equipment. Those that have not complied with the regulations will be seized. Our goal is to ensure that all school vehicles adhere to safety measures and that all equipment is functioning correctly. Regular inspections will be conducted for this purpose."

The RTO's campaign is considered a significant step towards children's safety. It will ensure that school children use safe and reliable transportation.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 01:50 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur RTO Launches ‘Safe Travel’ Campaign for School Buses
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.