Jaipur: SMS Hospital Trauma ICU faces crisis again, waterlogging causes panic, 14 critical patients shifted

SMS Hospital Trauma ICU (Image: Patrika)
A case of negligence has come to light from the SMS Trauma Centre in Jaipur on Monday night. The situation worsened to such an extent that critically ill patients had to be shifted to another ward. The incident occurred in the ICU attached to the polytrauma ward, where a leakage occurred from the pipeline. The staff had complained about this to the PWD wing, but no one paid attention. Late at night, water started accumulating on the floor.
The SMS Hospital administration was alerted, causing a stir. The waterlogging caused difficulties for patients amidst the severe cold. Resentment was also observed among the families of the patients. Seeing the situation deteriorate, the hospital administration immediately shifted 14 patients admitted to the ICU to another ICU and ward.
Meanwhile, Dr. Alok Tiwari, MOIC of the PWD wing, stated that the leakage problem would be resolved soon.
According to hospital staff, the ICU floor was covered with a medicated sheet, which filled with water. Several life-saving machines, including ventilators, were installed in the ICU, and there was a risk of a major accident due to the contact of water and electricity. Fortunately, the patients were evacuated in time.
Dr. Yadav stated that the work to drain the water began immediately after the ward was evacuated. Following this, the ICU will undergo thorough cleaning and fumigation. After all necessary safety checks, the trauma ICU will be reopened on January 14, Makar Sankranti.
It is noteworthy that cases of mismanagement have surfaced at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital's Trauma Centre previously. Last year, on the night of October 5, a fire broke out in the ICU of the Trauma Centre. There were 11 patients in the ICU at the time of the incident, of whom 6 patients died.
