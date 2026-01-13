Jaipur: SMS Hospital Trauma ICU faces crisis again, waterlogging causes panic, 14 critical patients shifted

A case of negligence has come to light from the SMS Trauma Centre in Jaipur on Monday night. The situation worsened to such an extent that critically ill patients had to be shifted to another ward. The incident occurred in the ICU attached to the polytrauma ward, where a leakage occurred from the pipeline. The staff had complained about this to the PWD wing, but no one paid attention. Late at night, water started accumulating on the floor.