24 July 2025,

Thursday

Jaipur

Jaipur to Get 2.4km and 2.3km Elevated Roads to Ease Traffic Congestion

Elevated Road Project: An earlier announcement regarding the construction of an elevated road on Sirsi Road is now deemed unnecessary. The road, previously 40-50 feet wide, has been widened to 160 feet by the JDA.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

File Photo: Patrika

Jaipur News: Plans are underway to build an elevated road on Queens Road (Colonel Hoshyar Singh Marg) to alleviate traffic congestion in the western part of Jaipur. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project is expected to be finalised this week. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is working on a plan to expand the road from two lanes to four. There are also plans to construct an underpass for access from Purani Chungi-Ajmer Road. Meanwhile, the plan for an elevated road on Sirsi Road has been shelved after the road was widened to 160 feet.

Sirsi Road Elevated Road Plan Cancelled

While an elevated road on Sirsi Road was initially announced, the need for it is now considered obsolete. The road, previously 40-50 feet wide, has been widened to 160 feet by the JDA. Road construction work is currently underway at the site.

JDA officials state that the elevated road is no longer deemed necessary, hence the project's cancellation. The JDA is currently working on a four-lane elevated road, but land disputes pose a challenge in some areas. If these issues remain unresolved, a two-lane single elevated road from Purani Chungi will be considered as an alternative.

The DPR is being prepared. The plan is for a four-lane elevated road on Queens Road. There are some land-related issues. If these are not resolved, a two-lane single elevated road will be constructed from Purani Chungi.

-Devendra Gupta, Director, Engineering Branch, JDA

Two Plans for Queens Road

  • A two-lane elevated road spanning 2.4 km from Purani Chungi to Vaishali Marg.
  • A two-lane elevated road spanning 2.3 km from Jhaadkhaṇḍ Mod Tiraha to Prince Road Tiraha.

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 02:30 pm

