Jaipur to Get 2.4km and 2.3km Elevated Roads to Ease Traffic Congestion

Jaipur News: Plans are underway to build an elevated road on Queens Road (Colonel Hoshyar Singh Marg) to alleviate traffic congestion in the western part of Jaipur. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project is expected to be finalised this week. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is working on a plan to expand the road from two lanes to four. There are also plans to construct an underpass for access from Purani Chungi-Ajmer Road. Meanwhile, the plan for an elevated road on Sirsi Road has been shelved after the road was widened to 160 feet.