Jaipur to Get 2035 Mini Buses on 16 Routes

Significant Benefits for PassengersCurrently, approximately 500 mini-buses operate in Jaipur, transporting around 50,000 passengers daily. With the operation of over 2000 mini-buses, approximately one lakh passengers will now benefit from improved public transport facilities.
Growing Population, Decreasing BusesThe city’s population is steadily increasing, but the number of public transport vehicles is decreasing. A decline in the number of mini-buses has been recorded over the past five years. Most of the currently operating mini-buses are 15 to 20 years old and in dilapidated condition. Similarly, the number of JCTSL low-floor buses has also decreased. While there were 400 low-floor buses previously, their number has now dropped to just 200.
Mini-Buses to Operate on These Routes (According to Maximum Number)Route – Maximum Buses
Malviya Nagar RIICO Area – Bindayaka 100
Hathroi – Khatipura Gate 150
Malviya Nagar Sectors 5, 6, 7 – Bhankrota 80
Nardepura JDA Colony – Bindayaka Siwar Village 80
Nadi Ka Patak – Gonar Mod 200
Kukas Dental College – Bhankrota 175
Muhana – Lalchandpura 100
Gonar Patak – Vishwakarma Road 120
Poddar Circle – Char Darwaza 60
Kanakpura Railway Station – Pratapnagar Kumbha Marg 160
Bhatta Basti/Shastri Nagar – Kukas 300
Amer – Railway Station 70
Gonar Road (Jagatpura Bus Stand) – Sanganer Thana 40
Patrakar Colony – Industrial Area 200
Jeans Factory – Nid Mod 100
JDA Colony (Nardepura) – Muhana Mandi Sanganer 100.
Approved Routes for 8-10 Seater Four-Wheeler VehiclesRoute – Approved Vehicles
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Bindayaka 50
Vatika – Hirapura Bus Terminal 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Muhana 50
Khatwada – Devari (Ridhi-Sidhi) 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Nursery Circle 50
Nivaru Road – Bhankrota 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Benad 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Hathroi 50.