Jaipur

Jaipur to Get 2035 Mini Buses on 16 Routes

Jaipur Good News: Travel in Jaipur is set to become easier with the addition of 2035 mini-buses on 16 routes across the city. The transport department has issued a notification to this effect.

JaipurJun 10, 2025 / 02:57 pm

Patrika Desk

2035 mini buses will run 16 routes Transport Department issued notification

People boarding a bus in Jaipur. (Patrika photo)

Jaipur Good News: A significant step has been taken to improve the public transport system in Jaipur city. A total of 2035 mini-buses will now operate on 16 routes across the city. The transport department has issued a notification to this effect, granting permits for these routes. Previously, 865 mini-buses operated on these routes; this number has been increased by 1170.

Significant Benefits for Passengers

Currently, approximately 500 mini-buses operate in Jaipur, transporting around 50,000 passengers daily. With the operation of over 2000 mini-buses, approximately one lakh passengers will now benefit from improved public transport facilities.

Growing Population, Decreasing Buses

The city’s population is steadily increasing, but the number of public transport vehicles is decreasing. A decline in the number of mini-buses has been recorded over the past five years. Most of the currently operating mini-buses are 15 to 20 years old and in dilapidated condition. Similarly, the number of JCTSL low-floor buses has also decreased. While there were 400 low-floor buses previously, their number has now dropped to just 200.

Mini-Buses to Operate on These Routes (According to Maximum Number)

Route – Maximum Buses
Malviya Nagar RIICO Area – Bindayaka 100
Hathroi – Khatipura Gate 150
Malviya Nagar Sectors 5, 6, 7 – Bhankrota 80
Nardepura JDA Colony – Bindayaka Siwar Village 80
Nadi Ka Patak – Gonar Mod 200
Kukas Dental College – Bhankrota 175
Muhana – Lalchandpura 100
Gonar Patak – Vishwakarma Road 120
Poddar Circle – Char Darwaza 60
Kanakpura Railway Station – Pratapnagar Kumbha Marg 160
Bhatta Basti/Shastri Nagar – Kukas 300
Amer – Railway Station 70
Gonar Road (Jagatpura Bus Stand) – Sanganer Thana 40
Patrakar Colony – Industrial Area 200
Jeans Factory – Nid Mod 100
JDA Colony (Nardepura) – Muhana Mandi Sanganer 100.

Approved Routes for 8-10 Seater Four-Wheeler Vehicles

Route – Approved Vehicles
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Bindayaka 50
Vatika – Hirapura Bus Terminal 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Muhana 50
Khatwada – Devari (Ridhi-Sidhi) 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Nursery Circle 50
Nivaru Road – Bhankrota 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Benad 50
Hirapura Bus Terminal – Hathroi 50.

