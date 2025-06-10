Jaipur to Get 2035 Mini Buses on 16 Routes

Significant Benefits for Passengers Currently, approximately 500 mini-buses operate in Jaipur, transporting around 50,000 passengers daily. With the operation of over 2000 mini-buses, approximately one lakh passengers will now benefit from improved public transport facilities.

Growing Population, Decreasing Buses The city’s population is steadily increasing, but the number of public transport vehicles is decreasing. A decline in the number of mini-buses has been recorded over the past five years. Most of the currently operating mini-buses are 15 to 20 years old and in dilapidated condition. Similarly, the number of JCTSL low-floor buses has also decreased. While there were 400 low-floor buses previously, their number has now dropped to just 200.

Mini-Buses to Operate on These Routes (According to Maximum Number) Route – Maximum Buses

Malviya Nagar RIICO Area – Bindayaka 100

Hathroi – Khatipura Gate 150

Malviya Nagar Sectors 5, 6, 7 – Bhankrota 80

Nardepura JDA Colony – Bindayaka Siwar Village 80

Nadi Ka Patak – Gonar Mod 200

Kukas Dental College – Bhankrota 175

Muhana – Lalchandpura 100

Gonar Patak – Vishwakarma Road 120

Poddar Circle – Char Darwaza 60

Kanakpura Railway Station – Pratapnagar Kumbha Marg 160

Bhatta Basti/Shastri Nagar – Kukas 300

Amer – Railway Station 70

Gonar Road (Jagatpura Bus Stand) – Sanganer Thana 40

Patrakar Colony – Industrial Area 200

Jeans Factory – Nid Mod 100

JDA Colony (Nardepura) – Muhana Mandi Sanganer 100.