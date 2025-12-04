Jaipur Traffic Master Plan: Metro Expansion and 245km New Bus Routes in Roadmap for 2055

To improve connectivity, a new bus route network of 245 kilometres has been proposed. It is suggested to increase the number of public transport buses to 4050 and develop a feeder route network of 214 kilometres for the metro and main routes. Suggestions include 'No Parking Zones' and 'On-Street Paid Parking' arrangements in the walled city and major markets, along with multi-level car parking at the railway station. A significant proposal in the plan is to upgrade the existing Traffic Control Board to 'Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority' to coordinate among various agencies in traffic management.