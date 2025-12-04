4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Jaipur

Jaipur Traffic Master Plan: Metro Expansion and 245km New Bus Routes in Roadmap for 2055

Jaipur Traffic 2055 Master Plan: A roadmap has been prepared until the year 2055 to tackle the growing traffic challenges in Jaipur.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Jaipur-Metro-bus-route

Jaipur metro and road traffic. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur Traffic: A roadmap has been prepared until the year 2055 to tackle the growing traffic challenges in Jaipur. This plan could prove instrumental in guiding the city's traffic system for the next three decades. The number of vehicles in the capital has already exceeded 35 lakh.

In this context, an urgent need has been expressed to increase the share of public transport. On Wednesday, the draft of the 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan' (CMP) was presented at the JDA, prepared keeping in mind the traffic requirements until 2055.

The draft plan places special emphasis on the expansion of the Jaipur Metro. It includes proposals for Phase-2 (Prahladpura to Todi Mod) along with Phase-3 and Phase-4. The goal is to develop a total metro network of 129.55 kilometres by the year 2055.

245 km New Bus Route

To improve connectivity, a new bus route network of 245 kilometres has been proposed. It is suggested to increase the number of public transport buses to 4050 and develop a feeder route network of 214 kilometres for the metro and main routes. Suggestions include 'No Parking Zones' and 'On-Street Paid Parking' arrangements in the walled city and major markets, along with multi-level car parking at the railway station. A significant proposal in the plan is to upgrade the existing Traffic Control Board to 'Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority' to coordinate among various agencies in traffic management.

To be Presented in CM's Meeting

This plan has been prepared by RITES Limited, and the draft was presented before JDA officials. After incorporating suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, the final report will be prepared by December. Following this, a presentation will be made in a meeting before CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Also in the Plan

- To alleviate traffic congestion at major junctions, grade separators (flyovers and underpasses) have been proposed at 25 locations. These include an elevated road from OTS Circle to Jawahar Circle, Todi Mod, and Vijay Dwar. A proposal is also made to construct 10 new ROBs and RUBs at railway crossings.
- The plan proposes promoting non-motorised transport by introducing a footpath network, cycle tracks, and a 'public e-bike sharing' system at metro stations.

