Jaipur: Two Arrested for SUV Robbery, Kidnapping, and Extortion Attempt

Jaipur Crime: Jaipur's Shyam Nagar police station has arrested two individuals for kidnapping a young man, stealing his SUV, and demanding a ₹10 lakh ransom for his release. The accused threatened the victim with a gun. Police are questioning the accused regarding the firearm.
DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj stated that Aseen Khan (22 years), a resident of Eshwar Nagar, Sundrawali, presently residing in Kalwad, and Rahul Meena (22 years), a resident of Saran ki Dhani, Gajadharpura, Kalwad, both originally from Bharatpur, were arrested. Tushar Rajawat, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Chitrakoot, filed a case on 9 September regarding the kidnapping, robbery, and ransom.
The report states that on the night of 26 August, around 9:30 pm, Rahul Meena called the victim to Janpath, along with his SUV. Aseen Khan, Rinku Meena, and Rakesh Meena were also present and demanded the car keys. They offered to have tea together. During this, the victim was pulled out of his car and forced into another SUV without number plates.
Accused Aseen Khan, brandishing a gun, made a video of the victim and demanded ₹10 lakh for his release. They took the victim's car when he couldn't pay. They threatened to kill his family if he filed a police report. With the help of CCTV cameras and a technical team, both accused were apprehended on Wednesday.