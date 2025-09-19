Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur: Two Arrested for SUV Robbery, Kidnapping, and Extortion Attempt

Jaipur Crime: Jaipur's Shyam Nagar police station has arrested two individuals in connection with the abduction of a young man, the theft of his SUV, and the subsequent demand of a ₹10 lakh ransom for his release.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

Jaipur Crime Kidnapped and robbed SUV then made a video at gunpoint demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh 2 arrested
Accused standing in the middle while in police custody (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur Crime: Jaipur's Shyam Nagar police station has arrested two individuals for kidnapping a young man, stealing his SUV, and demanding a ₹10 lakh ransom for his release. The accused threatened the victim with a gun. Police are questioning the accused regarding the firearm.

Tushar Rajawat filed the case on 9 September

DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj stated that Aseen Khan (22 years), a resident of Eshwar Nagar, Sundrawali, presently residing in Kalwad, and Rahul Meena (22 years), a resident of Saran ki Dhani, Gajadharpura, Kalwad, both originally from Bharatpur, were arrested. Tushar Rajawat, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Chitrakoot, filed a case on 9 September regarding the kidnapping, robbery, and ransom.

Threatened to kill the family if a report was filed

The report states that on the night of 26 August, around 9:30 pm, Rahul Meena called the victim to Janpath, along with his SUV. Aseen Khan, Rinku Meena, and Rakesh Meena were also present and demanded the car keys. They offered to have tea together. During this, the victim was pulled out of his car and forced into another SUV without number plates.

Accused Aseen Khan, brandishing a gun, made a video of the victim and demanded ₹10 lakh for his release. They took the victim's car when he couldn't pay. They threatened to kill his family if he filed a police report. With the help of CCTV cameras and a technical team, both accused were apprehended on Wednesday.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 10:14 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: Two Arrested for SUV Robbery, Kidnapping, and Extortion Attempt
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.