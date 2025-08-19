Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur Vegetable Prices Soar, Tomatoes and Chillies Pinch Consumers' Pockets

Vegetable prices are soaring in Jaipur. These days, kitchens burn more from the heat of inflation than from flavour. Tomatoes, red with rage, have shot past ₹100 per kilogram.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Vegetable Price Hike: Vegetable prices in Jaipur are skyrocketing. These days, the heat of inflation in the kitchen is far greater than the spice of the food. Tomatoes are red with anger, ginger is twisting and turning, making the taste of inflation felt, and the pungency of green chillies is now felt not just on the tongue but also in the pocket.

In fact, from the wholesale markets of the capital, Jaipur, to the street vendors in the colonies, the high vegetable prices during the festive season have disrupted the household budgets of consumers. Due to reduced supply during the rainy season and crop damage, vegetable prices are continuously increasing. This has also affected the supply from other states.

Wholesale Market Impact

The supply of goods in Muhana, the capital's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, has been halved. Previously, 40-45 trucks of tomatoes arrived daily; now, this has reduced to 20 trucks. According to Yogesh Tanwar, President of the Jaipur Fruit and Vegetable Wholesalers Association, Muhana Terminal, the wholesale price of tomatoes on Monday was ₹50-55 per kg. This increase is expected to continue, with relief only anticipated by the second week of September. The wholesale price of green chillies was ₹40. Currently, its supply is coming from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Tanwar stated that prices may decrease slightly once supplies begin from Rajkot in Gujarat and Sawai Madhopur.

Retail Market Most Affected

The impact of profiteering is most visible in the retail markets of areas like Malviyanagar, Raja Park, C-Scheme, Sodala, and Vaishali Nagar.

Current Prices

1- Hybrid Tomatoes: ₹100-120 per kg
2- Green Chillies: ₹130 per kg
3- Ginger: ₹120 per kg

Reduced Vegetable Purchases

Customers say that previously, vegetables for a week cost ₹300-400, but now the same amount costs up to ₹700. According to Harish Saini, a trader in Lalkothi, due to high prices, customers are now buying only a quarter or half a kilogram of vegetables instead of a full kilogram.

Updated on:

19 Aug 2025 09:03 am

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 09:02 am

