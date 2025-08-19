Jaipur Vegetable Prices Soar, Tomatoes and Chillies Pinch Consumers' Pockets

The supply of goods in Muhana, the capital's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, has been halved. Previously, 40-45 trucks of tomatoes arrived daily; now, this has reduced to 20 trucks. According to Yogesh Tanwar, President of the Jaipur Fruit and Vegetable Wholesalers Association, Muhana Terminal, the wholesale price of tomatoes on Monday was ₹50-55 per kg. This increase is expected to continue, with relief only anticipated by the second week of September. The wholesale price of green chillies was ₹40. Currently, its supply is coming from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Tanwar stated that prices may decrease slightly once supplies begin from Rajkot in Gujarat and Sawai Madhopur.