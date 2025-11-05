Jaipur: Vegetable seller’s luck shines as Punjab lottery makes him owner of ₹11 crore, here’s how much tax will be cut

Jaipur News: The Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 by the Punjab government has completely changed the fortunes of Amit Sehra, an ordinary vegetable vendor from Rajasthan. Amit, who used to earn a living by running a cart selling potatoes and tomatoes on the streets of Jaipur, was overjoyed when he found out he had won the first prize of ₹11 crore. For this man living in poverty, the news was nothing short of a miracle.
On Tuesday, Amit arrived at the Punjab State Lotteries office in Chandigarh with his wife and two children, where he was handed 11 cheques for the prize money. Amit became emotional on this occasion and shared that he didn't even have money for the fare to get there, so he borrowed from a friend.
Amit Sehra had been consistently buying lottery tickets for the past 20 years but never imagined he would hit such a big jackpot. He had purchased this ticket in the city of Bathinda, Punjab.
Most interestingly, it became difficult to contact Amit after the announcement of the prize. This was because he had provided his mobile number while buying the lottery ticket, but his mobile later broke down, causing his number to remain switched off. The lottery department and the ticket seller were trying to find him, but eventually, Amit came forward himself and claimed his prize.
This win of ₹11 crore is not just money for Amit, but a new life for himself and his family. With tears in his eyes, Amit shared that he often had to endure abuses from policemen while running his cart, but now all his sorrows have ended.
He said that he will now provide the best possible education for his children. His son used to say he would become an IAS officer. Now, he will fulfil his son's dream. He will first build a house with this money.
Amit thanked Lord Hanuman and expressed his gratitude to the Punjab government and the lottery agency. Amit Sehra's story demonstrates that no one knows when and how luck will turn. According to tax experts, Amit would have to pay approximately thirty to 33 per cent tax on this lottery prize. Amit might have to pay a tax of around three to three and a half crore rupees.
