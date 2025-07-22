Jaipur Vipin Murder Case: Eight Arrested in 15 Hours for Revenge Killing

Jaipur Vipin Murder Case: Police apprehended seven assailants, including the main accused, within 15 hours of the stabbing murder of Vipin, also known as Vikki, in Jaipur's Paldi Meena kachchi basti. While police were transporting the main accused, Mohammad Anas, he attempted to escape by snatching a police officer's pistol on Khoh Nagorian Marg, beyond Jagatpura.
During a scuffle with the police officer, the pistol discharged, injuring Anas in the leg. Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated that the history-sheeter Anas, injured by the gunshot, has been admitted to SMS Hospital. Following the incident, police detained 25 individuals, including Anas's relatives and acquaintances, to gather information about his hiding places.
The accused was apprehended in Jaipur on Monday afternoon following a police cordon. Earlier, hundreds of people, along with the victim's family, had gathered outside the Paldi Meena police station at 7 am. At 8:30 am, protesters reached the Jaipur-Agra highway, blocking the road with five demands. At 2 pm, police cleared the highway, but the protesters returned to block the road again.
Later in the afternoon, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Rameshwar Singh arrived with police reinforcements and directed the protesters to an area leading to the Paldi Meena police station, where they remained until evening. MLA Kailash Verma and other leaders and organisation officials arrived at the scene. DCP Tejaswani Gautam stated that Anas and Shadab had carried out the stabbing. Shadab was also injured while attempting to escape. Mohammad Anas, Shadab, Aman, Gulzar, Farman, Bittu, Ilyas, and Rihan have been arrested.
The incident occurred approximately 150 meters from the police station, leading to public outrage. Residents claimed that the area was a gathering point for drug users and sellers, and that the police were not taking action. Protesters blocked Agra Road, demanding the victim's family's safety, a dairy booth, a government job, the arrest of the attackers within 24 hours, and ₹50 lakh in compensation.
Around 9:30 am on Monday, 40-50 protesters, armed with sticks and rods, arrived on Agra Road to shut down open shops, vandalising some. Agra Road's market remained closed afterward. The government agreed to four of the family's demands. An agreement on appropriate compensation was reached in the evening, ending the protest.
Police reported that Anas and a young woman shared a social media post showing Anas brandishing a knife. This post was made 24 hours before the incident. In the post, he thanked his sister. The woman, from Nagaur, is being verified.
At Vipin's home in Paldi Meena, relatives comforted his mother and sister. Family members stated that Vipin was the eldest of three brothers and had five sisters. Anas and his accomplices called Vipin from a short distance from his home, seized him, and began stabbing him.
Hearing his screams, his sister, Machla, ran to the scene, but the attackers had already fled, leaving Vipin severely injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Vipin's post-mortem was conducted on Monday evening after the agreement on the demands. The number of stab wounds will be determined after the post-mortem report.
Police stated that a year prior, Anas and Vipin had a dispute over a woman. Anas has a criminal record and several cases are registered against him. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by Vipin's family. Even then, the accused had attempted to escape custody.
He suffered a leg fracture during his escape attempt. Police subsequently paraded him. They also evicted him from a JDA quarter he had occupied in Paldi Meena. He then resided in Shastri Nagar and plotted revenge against Vipin.