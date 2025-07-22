Jaipur Vipin Murder Case: Eight Arrested in 15 Hours for Revenge Killing

Later in the afternoon, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Rameshwar Singh arrived with police reinforcements and directed the protesters to an area leading to the Paldi Meena police station, where they remained until evening. MLA Kailash Verma and other leaders and organisation officials arrived at the scene. DCP Tejaswani Gautam stated that Anas and Shadab had carried out the stabbing. Shadab was also injured while attempting to escape. Mohammad Anas, Shadab, Aman, Gulzar, Farman, Bittu, Ilyas, and Rihan have been arrested.