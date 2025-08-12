12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Jaipur's Ramgarh Dam to Witness India's First Artificial Rainfall

Artificial Rain in Jaipur: The wait is finally over. Artificial rain will be induced in the Ramgarh Dam area of Jaipur (also known as the "Pink City") at 2 PM today. People are eagerly awaiting the event.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Jaipur Ramgarh dam artificial rain today first time in country people are extremely enthusiastic
Drone preparation. File photo - Patrika

Artificial Rain in Jaipur: The wait for artificial rain over the Ramgarh Dam, a major water source for Jaipur, the "Pink City", is about to end. Agriculture Minister Kirodilal Meena will launch the artificial rain mission at the dam site at 2 pm on Tuesday.

A 15-day drone trial will be conducted to induce rainfall, followed by two months of artificial rain twice daily over the dam area. This mission in the Ramgarh Dam area is being launched by a private company. The process was initially scheduled to begin on 31 July but was postponed due to a heavy rainfall warning.

Trial to Last Approximately Two Months

Artificial rain will be induced using drones at the Ramgarh Dam on Tuesday. Around 60 experiments will be conducted. This trial will last for approximately two months. The company will bear all the expenses of the experiments. The company will share all experimental data with the Rajasthan government.

Approvals Received

Approvals for artificial rain using drones have been received from various central and state government departments and agencies. The Department of Agriculture had already granted approval. The Meteorological Department and the District Administration also gave their approval in July. Approval has also been received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for drone experiments.

Initial Date was 31 July

This programme for artificial rain over the Ramgarh Dam will be conducted in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture and the American company, Axel-1. The process was initially scheduled to commence on 31 July, but was delayed due to the non-receipt of permission (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly drones up to 10,000 feet.

Sufficient Cloud Cover Necessary – Meteorologist

According to Shashank Sharma, a meteorologist from Axel-1, artificial rain will not be possible if there is insufficient cloud cover in August-September. Indian drones will be used for the rain-making process.

Public Enthusiasm; Promotion Through Social Media, Folk Songs and Reels

There is considerable enthusiasm among the public and political parties for this programme. Social media is buzzing with excitement about the artificial rainfall. The initiative is being promoted through folk songs and reels, increasing awareness and interest among the people.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 09:13 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur's Ramgarh Dam to Witness India's First Artificial Rainfall
