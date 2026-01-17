17 January 2026,

Jaipur

JDA Announces Good News: Jaipur May Get Signal-Free Zones on Delhi Model

Jaipur is taking significant steps to improve its traffic system. There are plans to create signal-free zones in Jaipur.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

JDA

File Photo: Patrika

JDA Good News: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to embark on a new initiative to improve the city's traffic system. Under this plan, several intersections in Jaipur, where flyovers, railway overbridges, and elevated roads are already in place, are being prepared to become signal-free. This is expected to ease traffic flow and provide relief to commuters from congestion.

Signal-Free Zones to be Developed on the Lines of the Delhi Model

JDA officials stated that the decision to proceed with this plan was inspired by the successful model of signal-free crossings in Delhi. This approach could prove effective in alleviating traffic jams at intersections located beneath flyovers, elevated roads, and railway overbridges.

To this end, the JDA had dispatched a team of engineers to Delhi, who are studying the mechanism of signal-free crossings developed by the DDA.

Jaipur Already Has 2 Signal-Free Crossings

Jaipur already boasts two signal-free crossings on Tonk Road and at the B2B crossing. Following this, the team is compiling a list of intersections that can be made signal-free, which may include several junctions, including OTS intersections.

This is India's First Traffic Signal-Free City

Kota city in Rajasthan has become the country's first signal-free city, where traffic lights are not required. It is the world's second signal-free city, with Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, being the first.

The government undertook extensive preparations to make Kota signal-free, constructing approximately two dozen flyovers and underpasses in the city. These flyovers and underpasses eliminated the need for traffic lights at intersections, significantly improving traffic flow.

Now, residents of Kota do not face traffic jams, and students attending coaching classes in the city are no longer troubled by delays. Previously, heavy congestion was a common issue at Kota's Aerodrome Chowk, Gobariya Bawdi Chowk, and Ghantaghar Chowk, but this problem has been resolved with the implementation of the signal-free system.

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 03:14 pm

Western Disturbance to bring rain to Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for 3 days, increasing cold
