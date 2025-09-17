JDA's Major Crackdown in Jaipur: Five-Storey Building, Hostel Sealed, Illegal Colonies Demolished

JDA Takes Strong Action: On Tuesday, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) sealed the five-storey PSJ Jewellers building, including its basement used for commercial purposes, located in Gandhi Path, Chitrakoot Sector No. 2, Jaipur. Simultaneously, a four-storey illegal hostel in the Officers' Colony, Dahmikalan, was also sealed. In addition, demolition drives were carried out in three new illegal colonies.
JDA Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rahul Kotoki, stated that the five-storey PSJ Jewellers building, including its basement, was constructed illegally, violating setback bylaws. A notice was issued by the JDA.
However, as the illegal construction was not removed, the building's entrance and shutters were sealed. Similarly, a notice was issued for the illegal construction of a four-storey hostel in the Bagru Officers' Colony, Dahmikalan. The building was sealed after the construction was not removed.
In Dahmikalan, illegal constructions including earth and gravel roads, boundary walls, and other structures in an illegal colony named ‘7-RG’, developed on approximately 3 bighas of agricultural land, were demolished. In Wathika, on Nimbi Road, a new colony was being developed on about 2 bighas of land with earth and gravel roads, tree guards, and other illegal constructions. These were also demolished.
Furthermore, an illegal colony being developed on approximately 6 bighas of agricultural land in Purushottampura (also known as Dadiya) was targeted. The demolition squad took action and demolished the illegal constructions.
Temporary encroachments were removed from the road boundaries along Jagatpura No. 7 Bus Stand to SKIT Road, and from the CBI Gate to Mahal Road, on both sides up to the NRI crossing.