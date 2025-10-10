Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat’s timing at Gurugram Station changed from today

The Railways is reaping benefits from the increasing passenger load on the Vande Bharat trains operating from Jodhpur. These Vande Bharat trains are receiving good passenger patronage. Train number 26481, Jodhpur Delhi Cantt-Vande Bharat train, has seats available on average compared to its initial days, but it is on the waiting list on October 12 and 18. Seat bookings are ongoing for the train. As Diwali approaches, the vacant seats will also be filled. Compared to the long waiting lists of other trains during this festive season, Vande Bharat could prove to be a strong alternative.