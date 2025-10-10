Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat’s timing at Gurugram Station changed from today

Railways New Decision: Indian Railways has announced a new decision. The timings for the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express have been changed from today at Gurugram station.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Railways New Decision Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat timings changed from today at Gurugram station

File Photo Patrika

Railways has made a partial change in the arrival and departure timings of the Vande Bharat at Gurugram station. The train runs between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. According to Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express currently departs from Jodhpur and reaches Gurugram station at 1 PM, departing for Delhi Cantt after a one-minute halt. From October 10, after the change, the train will arrive at Gurugram at 12:59 PM and depart at 1:01 PM.

Passenger Load Increasing on Vande Bharat Trains, Railways Benefiting

The Railways is reaping benefits from the increasing passenger load on the Vande Bharat trains operating from Jodhpur. These Vande Bharat trains are receiving good passenger patronage. Train number 26481, Jodhpur Delhi Cantt-Vande Bharat train, has seats available on average compared to its initial days, but it is on the waiting list on October 12 and 18. Seat bookings are ongoing for the train. As Diwali approaches, the vacant seats will also be filled. Compared to the long waiting lists of other trains during this festive season, Vande Bharat could prove to be a strong alternative.

Train's Operational Period Extended

The Railways has temporarily extended the operational period of the Sabarmati-Gorakhpur-Sabarmati train up to Thawe station due to ongoing technical work at Gorakhpur station. According to railway officials, a decision has been taken to temporarily extend the operation of the Sabarmati-Gorakhpur-Sabarmati train up to Thawe station until February 26 from Sabarmati and until February 28 from Gorakhpur.

