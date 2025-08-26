Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Trial Run Imminent, Speed to Surprise

Preparations are underway to run two Vande Bharat trains between Rajasthan and Delhi from 13 to 15 September. Prime Minister Modi will flag off both Vande Bharat trains. Trials for both trains may be conducted soon; however, their speed will not be 160 km per hour.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Vande Bharat Train
बीकानेर रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंची वंदेभारत की रैक (फोटो-पत्रिका)

Jaipur: Residents of the state are set to receive a gift of two Vande Bharat trains, along with the inauguration of eight railway stations. The railway claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may virtually inaugurate these between 13 and 15 September. In fact, a Vande Bharat rake arrived in Bikaner on Sunday, while it will reach Jodhpur in four to five days.

The trial runs of both rakes will be conducted on local routes instead of Delhi Cantt. On both routes, the trains will not initially run at their full speed of 160 km/h; their maximum speed will be limited to 70-75 km/h. This might slightly dampen the passengers' excitement for a high-speed train.

Work in Progress on Fares and Timetable

After finalising the proposed routes, deliberations are underway regarding the fare list and timetable. It is likely that the railway will release the fare and stop list this week.

Inauguration of These Stations as Well

The renovation work on Jaisalmer, Nokha, Barmer, Someshwar, Khairthal, Narnaul, Neemkathana, and Rewari stations of the North Western Railway is complete. The inauguration of these stations is also expected along with the Vande Bharat trains.

Jodhpur-Delhi-Jodhpur Cantt Vande Bharat Train

This train will operate daily except Tuesdays. Departing Jodhpur at 5:30 AM, it will reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM. It will arrive at Jaipur Junction at 9:35 AM and halt for 5 minutes. From Delhi Cantt, the train will depart at 3:10 PM, reaching Jaipur at 7:10 PM and Jodhpur at 11:15 PM.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Train Stops

During its journey, after departing from Jodhpur, this train will stop at Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurugram stations before reaching Delhi Cantt station. The train will cover the 605 km distance from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt in 8 hours and 5 minutes.

Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Train

This train will depart from Bikaner at 5:45 AM and reach Delhi Cantt at 11:50 AM, covering a distance of 448 km in 6 hours and 15 minutes. From Delhi Cantt, the train will depart at 4:45 PM and reach Bikaner at 11:00 PM. During its journey, after departing from Bikaner, this train will stop at Ratangarh, Churu, and Rewari stations.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Vande Bharat

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 08:49 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Trial Run Imminent, Speed to Surprise
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.