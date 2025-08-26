Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Trial Run Imminent, Speed to Surprise

Jaipur: Residents of the state are set to receive a gift of two Vande Bharat trains, along with the inauguration of eight railway stations. The railway claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may virtually inaugurate these between 13 and 15 September. In fact, a Vande Bharat rake arrived in Bikaner on Sunday, while it will reach Jodhpur in four to five days.
The trial runs of both rakes will be conducted on local routes instead of Delhi Cantt. On both routes, the trains will not initially run at their full speed of 160 km/h; their maximum speed will be limited to 70-75 km/h. This might slightly dampen the passengers' excitement for a high-speed train.
After finalising the proposed routes, deliberations are underway regarding the fare list and timetable. It is likely that the railway will release the fare and stop list this week.
The renovation work on Jaisalmer, Nokha, Barmer, Someshwar, Khairthal, Narnaul, Neemkathana, and Rewari stations of the North Western Railway is complete. The inauguration of these stations is also expected along with the Vande Bharat trains.
This train will operate daily except Tuesdays. Departing Jodhpur at 5:30 AM, it will reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 PM. It will arrive at Jaipur Junction at 9:35 AM and halt for 5 minutes. From Delhi Cantt, the train will depart at 3:10 PM, reaching Jaipur at 7:10 PM and Jodhpur at 11:15 PM.
During its journey, after departing from Jodhpur, this train will stop at Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurugram stations before reaching Delhi Cantt station. The train will cover the 605 km distance from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt in 8 hours and 5 minutes.
This train will depart from Bikaner at 5:45 AM and reach Delhi Cantt at 11:50 AM, covering a distance of 448 km in 6 hours and 15 minutes. From Delhi Cantt, the train will depart at 4:45 PM and reach Bikaner at 11:00 PM. During its journey, after departing from Bikaner, this train will stop at Ratangarh, Churu, and Rewari stations.