Kite Festival 2026: Jaipur's Jal Mahal to Host Festival with Free Kites and Traditional Cuisine, CM and Deputy CM to Attend

This festival has become a major tourism event for Rajasthan, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year. The Kite Festival 2026 will once again strengthen Rajasthan's tourism and cultural identity. This grand event is being organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department and the Rajasthan Government, with the support of the District Administration Jaipur, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and the Department of Archaeology and Museums.