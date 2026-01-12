12 January 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Kite Festival 2026: Jaipur's Jal Mahal to Host Festival with Free Kites and Traditional Cuisine, CM and Deputy CM to Attend

The Rajasthan government organises the Kite Festival every year. In 2026, this grand festival will be held on January 14 at Jal Mahal ki Pal in Jaipur.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Kite-Festival-2026

Rajasthan Tourism Kite Festival (Image: Patrika)

The Rajasthan government organises the Kite Festival every year to give global recognition to Rajasthan's cultural heritage and tourism. In 2026, this festival will be organised on an even grander scale. This time, the Kite Festival will be held on January 14, 2026, at Jal Mahal ki Pal, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will also be present.

What's special this time?

The Kite Festival 2026 is not just a traditional event, but has become a major brand for Rajasthan's event-based tourism. Tourists will get to see many attractive activities in this festival. This includes live demonstrations of kite making, and various activities with different designs of kites flying.

Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of Rajasthan Tourism Department, informed that the programme will start at 11 AM and continue till 2 PM. This festival will give tourists a special experience. Free kites will be distributed to foreign tourists, and they will also be able to enjoy camel rides. Additionally, traditional delicacies will also be distributed free of charge.

Grand Fireworks at Hawa Mahal

The second phase of the programme will begin at 6:30 PM with a lantern festival. Following this, there will be grand fireworks at Hawa Mahal. These fireworks will mark a spectacular and memorable conclusion to the Kite Festival.

Kite Festival Becomes a Tourism Event

This festival has become a major tourism event for Rajasthan, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists every year. The Kite Festival 2026 will once again strengthen Rajasthan's tourism and cultural identity. This grand event is being organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department and the Rajasthan Government, with the support of the District Administration Jaipur, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and the Department of Archaeology and Museums.

12 Jan 2026 03:59 pm

