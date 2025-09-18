Major Lithium Deposit Found in Nagaur, Rajasthan: End of China's Dominance?

Lithium in Rajasthan: Rajasthan may soon play a crucial role in making India self-reliant in lithium. This will provide significant relief to the country in manufacturing EV cars, laptop and mobile batteries, as well as for use in nuclear reactors. Following the discovery of lithium reserves in the Rewat hills of the Degana area in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, the Union Ministry of Mines has initiated the auction process. The commencement of mining will also lead to a substantial increase in the state's revenue and employment.
While lithium reserves have been found in other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka besides Rajasthan, mining has not yet commenced anywhere. Currently, India imports about 70-80% of its lithium from China. The commencement of mining here will significantly reduce the country's dependence on China.
Tungsten mining has been carried out in the Rewat hills of Degana for decades, but the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has now confirmed the presence of lithium reserves. A survey team had gone to the hills a few years ago to explore high-grade tungsten. During this time, the presence of large lithium reserves in this area was discovered. It is said that while this area was historically known for its tungsten supply, it has now become renowned for lithium.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted a survey in Nagaur, Pali, and Ajmer for tungsten, lithium, and associated minerals. According to sources, potential lithium mineral reserves of 14 million tonnes have been estimated, considered a significant national reserve.
The Ministry of Mines auctions critically important strategic minerals. Under this, the sale of tender documents for the auction of four mines of strategic importance – lithium, rare earth, tungsten, and rock phosphate – will begin on 23 September and continue until 24 November. The final date for submission has been set as 1 December 2025.
Korba, Chhattisgarh: The auction for the country's first lithium mine has been completed, and the mining process is underway.
Reasi, Salal-Haimana area, Jammu and Kashmir: 5.9 million tonnes of lithium stock.
Mandya district, Karnataka: Approximately 14,100 tonnes of lithium reserves.
Other potential states: Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat.