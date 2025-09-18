Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Major Lithium Deposit Found in Nagaur, Rajasthan: End of China's Dominance?

Rajasthan's Lithium Bonanza: A significant lithium reserve has been discovered in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The auction process for lithium mining has commenced, with a final deadline of 1 December 2025. The commencement of mining is expected to significantly boost Rajasthan's revenue and employment, while simultaneously curbing the 80% import dependence on China.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Rajasthan Nagaur huge lithium treasure found China dominance will end Know how
File Picture: Patrika

Lithium in Rajasthan: Rajasthan may soon play a crucial role in making India self-reliant in lithium. This will provide significant relief to the country in manufacturing EV cars, laptop and mobile batteries, as well as for use in nuclear reactors. Following the discovery of lithium reserves in the Rewat hills of the Degana area in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, the Union Ministry of Mines has initiated the auction process. The commencement of mining will also lead to a substantial increase in the state's revenue and employment.

80% of Lithium Imported from China

While lithium reserves have been found in other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka besides Rajasthan, mining has not yet commenced anywhere. Currently, India imports about 70-80% of its lithium from China. The commencement of mining here will significantly reduce the country's dependence on China.

Degana's Rewat Hills Gain Prominence for Lithium

Tungsten mining has been carried out in the Rewat hills of Degana for decades, but the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has now confirmed the presence of lithium reserves. A survey team had gone to the hills a few years ago to explore high-grade tungsten. During this time, the presence of large lithium reserves in this area was discovered. It is said that while this area was historically known for its tungsten supply, it has now become renowned for lithium.

Significant National Reserves

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted a survey in Nagaur, Pali, and Ajmer for tungsten, lithium, and associated minerals. According to sources, potential lithium mineral reserves of 14 million tonnes have been estimated, considered a significant national reserve.

Mining Auctions

The Ministry of Mines auctions critically important strategic minerals. Under this, the sale of tender documents for the auction of four mines of strategic importance – lithium, rare earth, tungsten, and rock phosphate – will begin on 23 September and continue until 24 November. The final date for submission has been set as 1 December 2025.

Locations of Lithium Reserves

Korba, Chhattisgarh: The auction for the country's first lithium mine has been completed, and the mining process is underway.
Reasi, Salal-Haimana area, Jammu and Kashmir: 5.9 million tonnes of lithium stock.
Mandya district, Karnataka: Approximately 14,100 tonnes of lithium reserves.
Other potential states: Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 01:45 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Major Lithium Deposit Found in Nagaur, Rajasthan: End of China's Dominance?
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.