Major Lithium Deposit Found in Nagaur, Rajasthan: End of China's Dominance?

Tungsten mining has been carried out in the Rewat hills of Degana for decades, but the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has now confirmed the presence of lithium reserves. A survey team had gone to the hills a few years ago to explore high-grade tungsten. During this time, the presence of large lithium reserves in this area was discovered. It is said that while this area was historically known for its tungsten supply, it has now become renowned for lithium.