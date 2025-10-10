Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Mental Health Day: Over 20% of Youth in Rajasthan Suffer from Mental Health Issues

Mental Health Day: Mental health is often confined to just good sleep or a stress-free routine. Experts believe it is also linked to physical health, economic status, and family happiness.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Mental Health Day

Mental Health Day: Jaipur: In Rajasthan, mental health is often associated merely with good sleep or a stress-free routine. Psychologists consider mental health a crucial factor for physical health, economic stability, and family well-being.

According to Dr Pradeep Sharma, Nodal Officer of the Mental Health Programme, Rajasthan, over 20 per cent of adults in the state suffer from mental health issues in some form. Mental health is vital not only for individual welfare but also for families, society, and the nation. A healthy mind enhances productivity, strengthens relationships, and fosters social harmony.

Photo-AI

Psychiatrists believe that a stressed individual tends to rush through tasks, potentially neglecting priorities and becoming prone to resentment. For instance, a stressed police officer's lapse could impact law and order. Similarly, lawyers, journalists, working women, teachers, and others can be affected. Mental stress in school children hinders academic progress.

How to Improve Mental Health

Awareness Campaigns: Conduct mental health awareness programmes in schools, workplaces, and communities. Establishment of Clinics: Set up mental health clinics in every district. Counselling Services: Mandatory counselling for high-stress professions like police, journalists, and doctors. Expansion of Helplines: Make Rajasthan's Mansamvad helpline more effective. Training: Include mental health training in primary health centres.

Separate Budget Needed

The biggest cause of mental health issues is not work itself, but the stress associated with it, performance pressures, and the resulting image concerns. Except for a few medical colleges in the state, mental health facilities are available everywhere. A demand has been made to the government for a separate budget to focus entirely on mental health.
-Dr. Lalit Batra, Superintendent, Mental Hospital, Jaipur

Photo-AI

Symptoms of Poor Mental Health

Living in the past or future, detached from the present. Sudden outbursts of anger and abnormal behaviour. High likelihood of confusion, apprehension, or suspicion. Frequent and sudden changes in facial expressions and mood. Perceived auditory hallucinations. Repeatedly checking if the house is locked. Re-applying biometric attendance shortly after the initial registration.

Mental Health Status in These Cities (Percentages)

Jaipur: 75, Udaipur: 72, Jodhpur: 70, Kota: 68, Ajmer: 67, Bikaner: 65, Alwar: 64, Sikar: 63, Bharatpur: 62, and Pali: 60.

Mental Health Deterioration in These Groups (Percentages)

Police personnel: 40, Shopkeepers and traders: 38, Working women: 35, School children: 20, and Teachers: 28.

Mental Health Status by Profession (Percentages)

Police: 60, Shopkeepers/Traders: 62, Working women: 65, Engineers: 68, Lawyers: 70, Doctors: 70, First Grade Officers: 70, Homemakers: 70, School Teachers: 72, Athletes: 75, MLAs: 78, Cabinet Ministers: 78, and School children: 80.
Note: Average adult mental health should be 85-90 per cent, and for school children, 90-95 per cent is necessary.

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 12:30 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Mental Health Day: Over 20% of Youth in Rajasthan Suffer from Mental Health Issues

