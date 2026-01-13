Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 7 Rajasthan Districts on Makar Sankranti

Weather Update (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan is experiencing severe cold, with temperatures in many areas dropping below freezing. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated across Rajasthan tomorrow, January 14. The Meteorological Department has issued a new forecast regarding the weather in Rajasthan on Makar Sankranti. According to the new forecast, a yellow alert for cold wave has been issued for 7 districts of Rajasthan on Makar Sankranti. The districts for which the yellow alert for cold wave has been issued include Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, and Alwar.
According to meteorologists, the weather in Rajasthan is expected to change from January 15. On January 15, the minimum temperature is expected to increase slightly, while the day temperature is also likely to rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. This change in weather is expected to provide some relief from the biting cold in the mornings and evenings.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state remained dry for the past 24 hours. Cold wave conditions were observed in some parts of the state, and light to moderate fog was recorded in some parts of the eastern state. The maximum temperature in Rajasthan was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius in Pali (AWS), while the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.0 degrees Celsius in Karauli (AWS).
The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for severe cold in 10 cities on Tuesday. The yellow alert will be in effect for Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar. In such weather conditions, the weather centre issues advisories for protection from the cold and for crops. Based on this, district collectors make necessary decisions within their districts.
