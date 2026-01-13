Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 7 Rajasthan Districts on Makar Sankranti

Rajasthan is experiencing severe cold, with temperatures in many areas dropping below freezing. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated across Rajasthan tomorrow, January 14. The Meteorological Department has issued a new forecast regarding the weather in Rajasthan on Makar Sankranti. According to the new forecast, a yellow alert for cold wave has been issued for 7 districts of Rajasthan on Makar Sankranti. The districts for which the yellow alert for cold wave has been issued include Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, and Alwar.