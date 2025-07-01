scriptMonsoon to Bring Heavy Rainfall; Warning Issued for 1-4 July | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rainfall; Warning Issued for 1-4 July

Heavy Rain Warning: Monsoon’s benevolence on eastern Rajasthan; heavy rainfall warning for several districts until 4 July.

JaipurJul 01, 2025 / 09:32 am

Patrika Desk

Brace for heavy monsoon rain

File Picture: Patrika

Heavy Rain Warning: The monsoon is lashing eastern Rajasthan. According to the latest updates from the Meteorological Department, pleasant weather will prevail in the eastern parts of the state from 1 to 4 July. However, heavy rainfall in several areas could cause widespread disruption. The department has issued an alert accordingly.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the following districts: Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh on 1 July; Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh on 2 July; Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur on 3 July; and Jalore, Sirohi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, and Baran on 4 July.
Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across all districts of eastern Rajasthan. Wind speeds could reach 30-40 kilometres per hour.

Low-Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal, gradually shifting towards Jharkhand. Its impact will lead to increased cloud cover and rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan from 1 July. The rainy season will commence in western Rajasthan from 2 July. Rainy weather is expected to continue for a week, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.

