Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rainfall; Warning Issued for 1-4 July

Heavy Rainfall Forecast The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the following districts: Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh on 1 July; Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Kota, and Pratapgarh on 2 July; Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur on 3 July; and Jalore, Sirohi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, and Baran on 4 July.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across all districts of eastern Rajasthan. Wind speeds could reach 30-40 kilometres per hour. Low-Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal, gradually shifting towards Jharkhand. Its impact will lead to increased cloud cover and rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan from 1 July. The rainy season will commence in western Rajasthan from 2 July. Rainy weather is expected to continue for a week, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.