Monsoon's Heavy Rainfall Boosts Rajasthan's Water Levels; 2025 Surpasses 2024

Rainfall in Rajasthan in July 2025 has broken records from the past several decades. The state recorded an average rainfall of 285 mm last month, which is 77 per cent higher than the normal average of 161.4 mm. This is the highest rainfall in July since 1956, when 308 mm of rainfall was recorded. Rainfall was also good in 2024. Last year, the state recorded 418 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall is considered to be 216 mm. Thus, Rajasthan received more than 60 percent additional rainfall throughout the year, which falls under the category of unusual rainfall. Experts say that this rainfall will have a direct impact on the water table.
Before the monsoon in 2024, the state's average water level was at a depth of 28.83 meters, which has now decreased to 23.01 meters. In other words, the rainfall level in eastern Rajasthan reached 588.7 mm, while the normal average is 303 mm. Meanwhile, western Rajasthan received 273 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall is 147 mm. Analysing the four months of the monsoon, 91% rainfall was recorded in June, 101% in July, 221% in August, and 191% in September – meaning every month received above-average rainfall.
This heavy rainfall has directly impacted the groundwater level. The water level has increased by an average of 5.82 meters. This figure has emerged from the Rajasthan Groundwater Department's post-monsoon report 2024. Looking at the July 2025 rainfall, the monsoon seems to be benevolent. According to experts, the July rainfall alone will increase the water level by 3 to 4 mm.
Dr. Vivek Agrawal, who works for water preservation, explains that the monsoon is the primary source of groundwater in India. 75% of groundwater arrives in the four months of the monsoon. Many factors are decisive in influencing groundwater recharge, with the ecology of the area, rocks, and soil playing the most significant role. The structure of urban and rural areas also plays a role. Cement roads being built in cities will hinder the future access of water to underground sources. The lack of a proper drainage system is also a hindrance. Rainfall contributes 67% as a groundwater source, while other sources such as rivers, glaciers, and seas contribute 33%.
In 2024, the highest increase in the water level was 36.35 meters in Khali Dhai, Sawai Madhopur, while the lowest increase was 0.01 meters in Dhirwas, Churu. At 28% of the stations in western Rajasthan, the water level increased by less than 2 meters, while at 34.2% of the stations, especially in the eastern districts, the water level rose by more than 4 meters.