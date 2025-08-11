Monsoon's Heavy Rainfall Boosts Rajasthan's Water Levels; 2025 Surpasses 2024

Rainfall in Rajasthan in July 2025 has broken records from the past several decades. The state recorded an average rainfall of 285 mm last month, which is 77 per cent higher than the normal average of 161.4 mm. This is the highest rainfall in July since 1956, when 308 mm of rainfall was recorded. Rainfall was also good in 2024. Last year, the state recorded 418 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall is considered to be 216 mm. Thus, Rajasthan received more than 60 percent additional rainfall throughout the year, which falls under the category of unusual rainfall. Experts say that this rainfall will have a direct impact on the water table.