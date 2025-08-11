11 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Monsoon's Heavy Rainfall Boosts Rajasthan's Water Levels; 2025 Surpasses 2024

Rajasthan recorded 418 mm of rainfall last year, compared to the normal rainfall of 216 mm.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

In Rajasthan, groundwater over-extraction will keep water crisis away from being solved by rain. (Photo source: Patrika)

Rainfall in Rajasthan in July 2025 has broken records from the past several decades. The state recorded an average rainfall of 285 mm last month, which is 77 per cent higher than the normal average of 161.4 mm. This is the highest rainfall in July since 1956, when 308 mm of rainfall was recorded. Rainfall was also good in 2024. Last year, the state recorded 418 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall is considered to be 216 mm. Thus, Rajasthan received more than 60 percent additional rainfall throughout the year, which falls under the category of unusual rainfall. Experts say that this rainfall will have a direct impact on the water table.

Water Level Increased by 6 mm in 2024

Before the monsoon in 2024, the state's average water level was at a depth of 28.83 meters, which has now decreased to 23.01 meters. In other words, the rainfall level in eastern Rajasthan reached 588.7 mm, while the normal average is 303 mm. Meanwhile, western Rajasthan received 273 mm of rainfall, while the normal rainfall is 147 mm. Analysing the four months of the monsoon, 91% rainfall was recorded in June, 101% in July, 221% in August, and 191% in September – meaning every month received above-average rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Directly Impacts Groundwater Level

This heavy rainfall has directly impacted the groundwater level. The water level has increased by an average of 5.82 meters. This figure has emerged from the Rajasthan Groundwater Department's post-monsoon report 2024. Looking at the July 2025 rainfall, the monsoon seems to be benevolent. According to experts, the July rainfall alone will increase the water level by 3 to 4 mm.

75% of Groundwater Arrives in 4 Months of Monsoon

Dr. Vivek Agrawal, who works for water preservation, explains that the monsoon is the primary source of groundwater in India. 75% of groundwater arrives in the four months of the monsoon. Many factors are decisive in influencing groundwater recharge, with the ecology of the area, rocks, and soil playing the most significant role. The structure of urban and rural areas also plays a role. Cement roads being built in cities will hinder the future access of water to underground sources. The lack of a proper drainage system is also a hindrance. Rainfall contributes 67% as a groundwater source, while other sources such as rivers, glaciers, and seas contribute 33%.

Highest Water Level Rise in Sawai Madhopur

In 2024, the highest increase in the water level was 36.35 meters in Khali Dhai, Sawai Madhopur, while the lowest increase was 0.01 meters in Dhirwas, Churu. At 28% of the stations in western Rajasthan, the water level increased by less than 2 meters, while at 34.2% of the stations, especially in the eastern districts, the water level rose by more than 4 meters.

Share the news:

Related Topics

jaipur

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 12:01 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Monsoon's Heavy Rainfall Boosts Rajasthan's Water Levels; 2025 Surpasses 2024
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.