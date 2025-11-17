Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

According to the ATS, the accused Osama came into contact with radical organisations through social media. For the past four years, he had become influenced by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He used to watch TTP organisation's videos. The accused was planning to go to Afghanistan via Dubai on November 8, where he was also supposed to receive training. The ATS apprehended him before that. Several messages in Urdu and Farsi were found on the accused's mobile, which are being investigated. Meanwhile, a process is underway to de-radicalise four other individuals apprehended with Osama.