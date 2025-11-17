Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

The ATS has made a significant revelation regarding the Maulana arrested from Barmer district of Rajasthan in connection with his links with the terrorist organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and foreign funding. 3 lakh photos have been recovered from the phone of Maulana Osama Umar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Barmer Maulana

Arrested maulvi Osama Umar (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: Three lakh photos have been recovered from the deleted mobile and social media accounts of Maulvi Osama Umar, apprehended in Barmer. A large amount of suspicious material has also been recovered.

IG Vikas Kumar stated that several teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are verifying the photos and suspicious material recovered from Osama Umar's mobile and social media accounts.

The accused, Osama, was arrested on November 6 after two days of interrogation. The accused has been in ATS custody since then. The accused is also being investigated for foreign funding. After his remand period ended, the accused was produced in court on Saturday, from where he was sent to jail.

Accused was influenced by a terrorist organisation

According to the ATS, the accused Osama came into contact with radical organisations through social media. For the past four years, he had become influenced by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He used to watch TTP organisation's videos. The accused was planning to go to Afghanistan via Dubai on November 8, where he was also supposed to receive training. The ATS apprehended him before that. Several messages in Urdu and Farsi were found on the accused's mobile, which are being investigated. Meanwhile, a process is underway to de-radicalise four other individuals apprehended with Osama.

Agencies on alert in Rajasthan

After the serial bomb blasts in Jaipur in May 2008, terrorist organisations have attempted to spread their influence in the state multiple times, but have been unsuccessful due to the alertness of security agencies. Following the apprehension of Osama by the ATS and the arrest of a doctor in Tonk's Malpura, national intelligence agencies, along with the ATS and Intelligence, are on high alert. Surveillance is being maintained on social media and suspicious individuals.

Photos recovered from 'Hidden Space'

'The accused Osama had created a 'Hidden Space' in his mobile. This means there were hidden apps or a private area within the mobile where suspicious material was stored. Upon viewing the mobile, all its data appeared to be deleted. The ATS sent the accused Osama's mobile to FSL. A hidden space was found in the accused's mobile, and the report of the recovered data has been submitted to the ATS.' - Dr. Ajay Sharma, Director FSL, Rajasthan

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Nov 2025 08:14 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Tarot Card Reading 17 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 16 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Rajasthan Police Result 2025: Successful Candidates to Appear for PET/PST in Early December

Rajasthan Police Result 2025
Education News

New Post Created in Rajasthan Police: IPS Sanjay Agarwal Appointed to Lead Three Wings

IPS Sanjay Agarwal
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.