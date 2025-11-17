Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

Arrested maulvi Osama Umar (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: Three lakh photos have been recovered from the deleted mobile and social media accounts of Maulvi Osama Umar, apprehended in Barmer. A large amount of suspicious material has also been recovered.
IG Vikas Kumar stated that several teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are verifying the photos and suspicious material recovered from Osama Umar's mobile and social media accounts.
The accused, Osama, was arrested on November 6 after two days of interrogation. The accused has been in ATS custody since then. The accused is also being investigated for foreign funding. After his remand period ended, the accused was produced in court on Saturday, from where he was sent to jail.
According to the ATS, the accused Osama came into contact with radical organisations through social media. For the past four years, he had become influenced by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He used to watch TTP organisation's videos. The accused was planning to go to Afghanistan via Dubai on November 8, where he was also supposed to receive training. The ATS apprehended him before that. Several messages in Urdu and Farsi were found on the accused's mobile, which are being investigated. Meanwhile, a process is underway to de-radicalise four other individuals apprehended with Osama.
After the serial bomb blasts in Jaipur in May 2008, terrorist organisations have attempted to spread their influence in the state multiple times, but have been unsuccessful due to the alertness of security agencies. Following the apprehension of Osama by the ATS and the arrest of a doctor in Tonk's Malpura, national intelligence agencies, along with the ATS and Intelligence, are on high alert. Surveillance is being maintained on social media and suspicious individuals.
'The accused Osama had created a 'Hidden Space' in his mobile. This means there were hidden apps or a private area within the mobile where suspicious material was stored. Upon viewing the mobile, all its data appeared to be deleted. The ATS sent the accused Osama's mobile to FSL. A hidden space was found in the accused's mobile, and the report of the recovered data has been submitted to the ATS.' - Dr. Ajay Sharma, Director FSL, Rajasthan
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending