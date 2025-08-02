Namo Bharat train to reach this Rajasthan city, cutting hours-long journey to minutes as full route plan revealed

To control the growing population and traffic jams, authorities have decided to run Namo Bharat trains between Delhi and Alwar. The Namo Bharat corridor will be developed in three phases. In the first phase, a 106-kilometre corridor will be developed up to Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Bahadurgarh). In the second phase, a corridor will be developed from Behror to Sotanala, and in the third phase, a corridor will be built from Sotanala to Alwar.