Namo Bharat train to reach this Rajasthan city, cutting hours-long journey to minutes as full route plan revealed

The government is formulating a large-scale plan to reduce congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR) of New Delhi. The plan involves creating a system to alleviate Delhi's traffic woes, including the introduction of the Namo Bharat train service connecting Delhi to Alwar district in Rajasthan. This project will benefit not only the people of Rajasthan but also Haryana on a larger scale.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning to develop a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Alwar in Rajasthan to reduce traffic congestion. The Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will be developed in three phases. A committee has been formed to determine the locations for the stations.
To control the growing population and traffic jams, authorities have decided to run Namo Bharat trains between Delhi and Alwar. The Namo Bharat corridor will be developed in three phases. In the first phase, a 106-kilometre corridor will be developed up to Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Bahadurgarh). In the second phase, a corridor will be developed from Behror to Sotanala, and in the third phase, a corridor will be built from Sotanala to Alwar.
Due to high traffic pressure near Dharuhera, officials may develop a corridor from Delhi to Dharuhera in the first phase. Except for the Udyog Vihar area, the stations have been finalised by the NCRTC. Due to continuous traffic jams, officials are planning to develop a station near Shankar Chowk. However, the HSIIDC has not approved the construction of a station near Shankar Chowk as it may increase traffic congestion.
A committee has been formed to determine the location for the Namo Bharat station near Shankar Chowk. This committee will finalise the location within 10 days. After the location is finalised, further action will be taken to start the ground-level work.
Officials have finalised the route for the RRTS between Delhi and Alwar, except for the Udyog Vihar area. According to the plan, a station will be developed near Shankar Chowk in the Udyog Vihar area to reduce continuous traffic congestion.
However, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has not approved the plan to build the Namo Bharat corridor near Shankar Chowk because it will increase traffic pressure. This NCRTC project will be developed along the Delhi-Jaipur highway from Delhi to Alwar.
The Namo Bharat train is the country's first regional rapid rail service connecting one city to another. This train is operated between major cities with high populations. The aim of this train is to control traffic congestion. Namo Bharat trains are run at intervals of a few minutes, allowing people to travel easily and quickly between cities and surrounding areas.
Currently, the Namo Bharat train operates between New Ashok Vihar station in Delhi and Meerut. The distance between New Ashok Vihar and Meerut South is 55 kilometres, with 11 stations in between. There are plans to extend the service from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram. During trial runs between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, the Namo Bharat train covered the 82-kilometre distance in 57 minutes.