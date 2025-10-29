Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

New Colleges in Jaipur: Portal to Open in November, Admission Process to Undergo Transformation

Husbandry Department: Biometric attendance mandatory, colleges violating rules could face action.

Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Jaipur: The Department of Animal Husbandry will start the online application process in November to open new veterinary diploma and degree colleges in the state. The portal will remain open for seven days, during which new applicants can apply and those who have applied previously can update their documents. This decision was taken by Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat in a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The functioning of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner and Jobner was reviewed in the meeting. The minister said that no compromise will be tolerated with the future of children. Cases of colleges giving admissions against rules will now be referred to the Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Kumawat directed to ensure faculty staff attendance in veterinary colleges through a biometric system and said that departmental action will be taken against colleges that do not comply. New admissions will not be allowed in colleges that violate rules after the VCI's deadline of November 30, 2025.

Discussions were also held in the meeting on the admission process under the Centralised Counselling System, availability of free medicines in referral hospitals, construction of buildings for four new veterinary colleges, and proposals to increase PG seats.

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 09:32 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Colleges in Jaipur: Portal to Open in November, Admission Process to Undergo Transformation

