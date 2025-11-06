Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New expressway to pass through these Rajasthan districts, land purchase and sale stopped in 24 Jaipur villages

Beawar-Bharatpur Expressway: The land acquisition process is underway for the 342-kilometre-long Beawar-Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway, which will pass through Jaipur.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

road

Jaipur: The land acquisition process for the 342-kilometer-long Beawar-Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway passing through Jaipur is underway. After Tonk and Dausa, preparations for land acquisition for the new expressway have also begun in Jaipur district. Consequently, the sale and purchase of land in 24 villages of Phagi and Madhorajpura tehsils have been prohibited.

District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has imposed a ban on the purchase and sale of land in 24 villages due to the expressway passing through Phagi and Madhorajpura tehsils. For this, the District Collector has sent a letter to the SDMs and Tehsildars of Phagi and Chaksu. It is to be noted that approximately 400 hectares of land in these 24 villages are likely to be acquired.

Survey Work to Begin Soon

The Jaipur District Collector has informed through a letter that permission should not be granted for the conversion, sale, and purchase of land in the 24 villages falling under the proposed Beawar to Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway construction. These orders must be strictly adhered to. It is believed that the survey work will commence soon.

These Districts Will Be Traversed by the New Expressway

The Bharatpur-Beawar Expressway will pass through the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, and Sawai Madhopur. This expressway will start from National Highway 58 in Beawar and will connect to National Highway 21 in Bharatpur, passing through Masuda, Bandanwara, Bhinay, Nagola, Kekri, Phagi, Madhorajpura, Todaraisingh, Niwai, Lalsot, Nirjharna, and Gangapur City. The 342-kilometre-long expressway will be built at a cost of ₹14,010 crore. For this, 3175 hectares of land will be acquired.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 04:18 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New expressway to pass through these Rajasthan districts, land purchase and sale stopped in 24 Jaipur villages

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Asaram Granted Interim Bail for Six Months in Rape Case by Gujarat High Court on Health Grounds

Asaram News
Jaipur

Three major flyovers to be built within a 22km stretch in Rajasthan, costing ₹95 crore, to benefit millions

flyover
Jaipur

Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces merger of 312 schools in new academic session

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces that Rajasthan 312 schools will be merged in new session
Jaipur

Jaipur Harmada Accident: New Revelation About Dumper Driver Who Crushed 13 People on Road

dumper-driver-Kalyan-Meena
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.