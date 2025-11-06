New expressway to pass through these Rajasthan districts, land purchase and sale stopped in 24 Jaipur villages

District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has imposed a ban on the purchase and sale of land in 24 villages due to the expressway passing through Phagi and Madhorajpura tehsils. For this, the District Collector has sent a letter to the SDMs and Tehsildars of Phagi and Chaksu. It is to be noted that approximately 400 hectares of land in these 24 villages are likely to be acquired.