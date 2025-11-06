New expressway to pass through these Rajasthan districts, land purchase and sale stopped in 24 Jaipur villages

Jaipur: The land acquisition process for the 342-kilometer-long Beawar-Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway passing through Jaipur is underway. After Tonk and Dausa, preparations for land acquisition for the new expressway have also begun in Jaipur district. Consequently, the sale and purchase of land in 24 villages of Phagi and Madhorajpura tehsils have been prohibited.
District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has imposed a ban on the purchase and sale of land in 24 villages due to the expressway passing through Phagi and Madhorajpura tehsils. For this, the District Collector has sent a letter to the SDMs and Tehsildars of Phagi and Chaksu. It is to be noted that approximately 400 hectares of land in these 24 villages are likely to be acquired.
The Jaipur District Collector has informed through a letter that permission should not be granted for the conversion, sale, and purchase of land in the 24 villages falling under the proposed Beawar to Bharatpur Greenfield Expressway construction. These orders must be strictly adhered to. It is believed that the survey work will commence soon.
The Bharatpur-Beawar Expressway will pass through the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, and Sawai Madhopur. This expressway will start from National Highway 58 in Beawar and will connect to National Highway 21 in Bharatpur, passing through Masuda, Bandanwara, Bhinay, Nagola, Kekri, Phagi, Madhorajpura, Todaraisingh, Niwai, Lalsot, Nirjharna, and Gangapur City. The 342-kilometre-long expressway will be built at a cost of ₹14,010 crore. For this, 3175 hectares of land will be acquired.
