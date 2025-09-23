New Flights from Jaipur to Indore, Dehradun, and Udaipur

Previously, there was only one daily flight from Jaipur to Udaipur, Dehradun, and Indore. Now, there will be two flights each. With the start of the festive season, passenger demand has increased, and fares have also seen a surge. Due to Durga Puja, flights to Kolkata have become more expensive, while the increase in the number of people travelling to Ahmedabad for Garba has also driven up fares there.