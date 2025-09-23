New Flights from Jaipur to Indore, Dehradun, and Udaipur

Jaipur International Airport: Indigo Airlines has launched new flights from Jaipur International Airport to Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and Udaipur (Rajasthan) starting Monday. This is expected to provide relief to passengers.
According to airport management, the Indore flight will depart daily at 5:10 AM. With this launch, there are now two direct flights to Indore. Similarly, the Dehradun flight will depart from Jaipur at 6:30 PM.
Likewise, a new flight to Udaipur will also depart from Jaipur at 5:30 PM. In addition, SpiceJet is preparing to launch a new flight to Guwahati in the first week of November.
It is worth noting that air travel remains sluggish during the monsoon season from July to September. Airlines consider this period a lean season, with lower fares but without a significant increase in passenger numbers. Jaipur Airport had experienced this situation for the past three months. However, the picture changed with the onset of Navratri. Flights to Indore, Udaipur, and Dehradun from Jaipur Airport have commenced.
Previously, there was only one daily flight from Jaipur to Udaipur, Dehradun, and Indore. Now, there will be two flights each. With the start of the festive season, passenger demand has increased, and fares have also seen a surge. Due to Durga Puja, flights to Kolkata have become more expensive, while the increase in the number of people travelling to Ahmedabad for Garba has also driven up fares there.