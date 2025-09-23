Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

New Flights from Jaipur to Indore, Dehradun, and Udaipur

Jaipur International Airport: Indigo Airlines has launched new flights from Jaipur International Airport to Indore, Dehradun, and Udaipur starting Monday. This is expected to provide relief to passengers.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Rajasthan New flights start

Jaipur International Airport: Indigo Airlines has launched new flights from Jaipur International Airport to Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), and Udaipur (Rajasthan) starting Monday. This is expected to provide relief to passengers.

According to airport management, the Indore flight will depart daily at 5:10 AM. With this launch, there are now two direct flights to Indore. Similarly, the Dehradun flight will depart from Jaipur at 6:30 PM.

Likewise, a new flight to Udaipur will also depart from Jaipur at 5:30 PM. In addition, SpiceJet is preparing to launch a new flight to Guwahati in the first week of November.

It is worth noting that air travel remains sluggish during the monsoon season from July to September. Airlines consider this period a lean season, with lower fares but without a significant increase in passenger numbers. Jaipur Airport had experienced this situation for the past three months. However, the picture changed with the onset of Navratri. Flights to Indore, Udaipur, and Dehradun from Jaipur Airport have commenced.

Previously, there was only one daily flight from Jaipur to Udaipur, Dehradun, and Indore. Now, there will be two flights each. With the start of the festive season, passenger demand has increased, and fares have also seen a surge. Due to Durga Puja, flights to Kolkata have become more expensive, while the increase in the number of people travelling to Ahmedabad for Garba has also driven up fares there.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 09:23 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Flights from Jaipur to Indore, Dehradun, and Udaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.