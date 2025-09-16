Nine New Overbridges Planned for Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway

Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct nine new overbridges on the six-lane national highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh to alleviate increasing traffic pressure. Additionally, service lanes will be built on both sides of the 90 km highway to improve the movement of smaller and local vehicles. The total cost of all construction works is estimated to be between ₹800 crore and ₹1000 crore. The NHAI has begun preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and tenders are expected to be released by the end of this year.