Nine New Overbridges Planned for Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway

Jaipur-Kishangarh National Highway Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct nine new overbridges on the six-lane national highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Jaipur Kishangarh National Highway 9 New Over Bridges will be built NHAI Big Decision
File Picture: Patrika

Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct nine new overbridges on the six-lane national highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh to alleviate increasing traffic pressure. Additionally, service lanes will be built on both sides of the 90 km highway to improve the movement of smaller and local vehicles. The total cost of all construction works is estimated to be between ₹800 crore and ₹1000 crore. The NHAI has begun preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and tenders are expected to be released by the end of this year.

Highway Sees Approximately 100,000 Vehicles Daily

Ten new overbridges were recently constructed on the highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh (जयपुर). The last overbridge was completed in April this year, but traffic pressure continues to rise. Approximately 100,000 vehicles use this highway daily.

Nine Overbridges Planned

The NHAI has identified several black spots between Jaipur and Kishangarh where accidents frequently occur due to high speeds. To prevent these accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, the proposal includes constructing overbridges at approximately nine locations, including near Bar’s Balaji, Nasanoda, Gidani, Patan, Chhitroli, Gaji, and Rampura.

Additional Works

Service Roads – 7.5 meters wide.
Drainage Systems – Will be constructed for water drainage.
Crash Barriers – Will be installed along the entire 90 km stretch.
While there were initial plans to expand the highway to eight lanes, this was not approved, leading to the current proposal for a six-lane upgrade.

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 08:06 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Nine New Overbridges Planned for Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway
