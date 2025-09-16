Nine New Overbridges Planned for Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway

Jaipur-Kishangarh Highway Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct nine new overbridges on the six-lane national highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh to alleviate increasing traffic pressure. Additionally, service lanes will be built on both sides of the 90 km highway to improve the movement of smaller and local vehicles. The total cost of all construction works is estimated to be between ₹800 crore and ₹1000 crore. The NHAI has begun preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and tenders are expected to be released by the end of this year.
Ten new overbridges were recently constructed on the highway between Jaipur and Kishangarh (जयपुर). The last overbridge was completed in April this year, but traffic pressure continues to rise. Approximately 100,000 vehicles use this highway daily.
The NHAI has identified several black spots between Jaipur and Kishangarh where accidents frequently occur due to high speeds. To prevent these accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, the proposal includes constructing overbridges at approximately nine locations, including near Bar’s Balaji, Nasanoda, Gidani, Patan, Chhitroli, Gaji, and Rampura.
Service Roads – 7.5 meters wide.
Drainage Systems – Will be constructed for water drainage.
Crash Barriers – Will be installed along the entire 90 km stretch.
While there were initial plans to expand the highway to eight lanes, this was not approved, leading to the current proposal for a six-lane upgrade.