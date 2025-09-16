North Western Railway Cancels Train Trips Due to Anticipated Fog

Jaipur: Although the monsoon season is not yet over, North Western Railway is already concerned about the fog expected during December-February. To ensure passenger safety, the railway has decided to reduce the frequency of several trains and temporarily cancel some others.
This arrangement will be in effect from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. According to railway officials, 26 trips of the Ajmer-Amritsar bi-weekly (Thursday-Saturday) train have been cancelled. This train will not run on 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 December; 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 January; and 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28 February. Similarly, the Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly (Friday-Sunday) train will also be cancelled on the same dates for a total of 26 trips.
Likewise, 39 trips of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express (daily train) have been cancelled. This train will not run on 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 December; 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31 January; and 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28 February. The Sealdah-Ajmer Express will also have 39 cancelled trips during this period.
In addition, 13 trips of the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, a daily train, will be cancelled every Saturday from December to February. The Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express will be cancelled every Tuesday.
The railway stated that visibility is significantly reduced during foggy weather, affecting the safe movement of trains. This measure has been taken as a precaution. Passengers are advised to check the train status on the railway website or helpline before travelling.