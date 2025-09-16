North Western Railway Cancels Train Trips Due to Anticipated Fog

This arrangement will be in effect from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. According to railway officials, 26 trips of the Ajmer-Amritsar bi-weekly (Thursday-Saturday) train have been cancelled. This train will not run on 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 December; 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 January; and 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28 February. Similarly, the Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly (Friday-Sunday) train will also be cancelled on the same dates for a total of 26 trips.