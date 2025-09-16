Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

North Western Railway Cancels Train Trips Due to Anticipated Fog

Although the monsoon season is not yet over, the railways are already concerned about fog. North Western Railway has cancelled several trips of two trains and reduced trips of four others between December 1st and February 28th.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Jaipur Railways

Jaipur: Although the monsoon season is not yet over, North Western Railway is already concerned about the fog expected during December-February. To ensure passenger safety, the railway has decided to reduce the frequency of several trains and temporarily cancel some others.

This arrangement will be in effect from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. According to railway officials, 26 trips of the Ajmer-Amritsar bi-weekly (Thursday-Saturday) train have been cancelled. This train will not run on 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 December; 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31 January; and 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28 February. Similarly, the Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly (Friday-Sunday) train will also be cancelled on the same dates for a total of 26 trips.

Likewise, 39 trips of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express (daily train) have been cancelled. This train will not run on 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 December; 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31 January; and 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28 February. The Sealdah-Ajmer Express will also have 39 cancelled trips during this period.

In addition, 13 trips of the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, a daily train, will be cancelled every Saturday from December to February. The Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express will be cancelled every Tuesday.

The railway stated that visibility is significantly reduced during foggy weather, affecting the safe movement of trains. This measure has been taken as a precaution. Passengers are advised to check the train status on the railway website or helpline before travelling.

Share the news:

Related Topics

indian railway

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 08:10 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / North Western Railway Cancels Train Trips Due to Anticipated Fog
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.