Outrage as Rajasthan Principal Calls Teacher’s Inappropriate Touching of Girls ‘Affection’

Jaipur: A shocking incident has come to light from a school in Murlipura, Jaipur, where young girls studying in classes 1 to 5 have accused a male teacher of inappropriate touching. The teacher allegedly touched the girls inappropriately, sometimes on their waists, sometimes on their cheeks, and even sat on their benches. When the girls protested, he reportedly told them to complain to the principal. However, when complaints were made to the principal, she allegedly dismissed them, claiming the teacher was merely showing affection.