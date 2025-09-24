Outrage as Rajasthan Principal Calls Teacher’s Inappropriate Touching of Girls ‘Affection’

Jaipur: A shocking incident has come to light from a school in Murlipura, Jaipur, where young girls studying in classes 1 to 5 have accused a male teacher of inappropriate touching. The teacher allegedly touched the girls inappropriately, sometimes on their waists, sometimes on their cheeks, and even sat on their benches. When the girls protested, he reportedly told them to complain to the principal. However, when complaints were made to the principal, she allegedly dismissed them, claiming the teacher was merely showing affection.
The students, angered by the situation, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the teacher and the principal. They staged a demonstration outside the school, demanding action against the accused. The students accused the principal and staff of serious misconduct.
The students demanded the suspension of the principal and school staff. However, the education department had already transferred the principal to Dausa district on Monday night. District Education Officer Sunil Singhal arrived at the scene and listened to the students' grievances.
During the protest, students also alleged that the principal made them clean the school instead of focusing on their studies. They further claimed that she had even ordered the cutting down of healthy trees. Local council members also joined the students in their protest, supporting their claims and stating that this issue had been raised before, but no concrete action was taken.
“We have listened to the students' concerns during the protest at the school. We have asked them to submit written complaints detailing the allegations. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter.”
- Sunil Singhal, District Education Officer (Secondary)
“My transfer has already been processed. This uproar is orchestrated. A physical education teacher incited the children to create this commotion. This teacher used to sleep in the school, and I opposed it. Students who have already passed out from the school were brought in to create this disturbance. I have already been relieved of my duties.”
- Rachna Dudwal, Principal