Patrika Sting: Rs 50,000 per gate demand at Dussehra fair exposed

Jaipur: There is still a month left for Dussehra and more than one and a half months for the five-day Deepotsav festival. Yet, decorative gates have already started appearing in some city markets. A Patrika reporter investigated the gates, which are supposed to be installed only with prior municipal approval, and uncovered the truth.
Posing as a trader, the reporter spoke to the mela (fair) organisers. Without hesitation, they demanded ₹50,000, stating, “Don’t worry about the corporation; we’ll take care of that.” In Vidhyadhar Nagar, gates are being erected using bamboo and poles under the guise of the Dussehra mela, without any permission.
At Ambabari Circle, safety measures were completely ignored during the erection of the gates. While one worker was tying bamboo, another section was hanging in the air. When it rained, the worker descended, leaving a section of bamboo hanging precariously in the air, while vehicles continued to move below.
“If advertisements are to be displayed on the gates, permission will be obtained from the headquarters. No permission has been taken from us so far.” -Karni Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Vidhyadhar Nagar Zone
“No permission has been issued from our office. If temporary advertisements are being put up, permission will be taken at the zone level.” -Manoj Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Branch, Greater Corporation
(The conversation took place with Riddhi Karan, an official of the Vidhyadhar Dussehra Mela Committee. Patrika has a recording of the conversation.)