Jaipur

Patrika Sting: Rs 50,000 per gate demand at Dussehra fair exposed

Patrika Sting Operation: A reporter, posing as a businessman, approached the fair organisers. Without hesitation, they demanded ₹50,000, stating, "Don't worry about the corporation; we'll take care of it."

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Jaipur Sting Opration
This is how the gates have been prepared. (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: There is still a month left for Dussehra and more than one and a half months for the five-day Deepotsav festival. Yet, decorative gates have already started appearing in some city markets. A Patrika reporter investigated the gates, which are supposed to be installed only with prior municipal approval, and uncovered the truth.

Posing as a trader, the reporter spoke to the mela (fair) organisers. Without hesitation, they demanded ₹50,000, stating, “Don’t worry about the corporation; we’ll take care of that.” In Vidhyadhar Nagar, gates are being erected using bamboo and poles under the guise of the Dussehra mela, without any permission.

How the Scam Was Exposed: Office Address Revealed

  • Reporter: Our company is opening a new showroom in Vidhyadhar Nagar; we need gates for publicity.
  • Mela Committee Official: We will be putting up 31 gates in the Vidhyadhar Nagar area.
  • Reporter: We need 15 gates. What is the cost per gate?
  • Official: You can get them. You can put your advertisement on the top part of the gate. On the other side, there will be a photo of Madam and an advertisement for the Dussehra mela. Photos of our workers will also be included. One gate will cost ₹50,000 for one month.
  • Reporter: To avoid any problems with publicity, please send the permission from the corporation; we will get approval from the office.
  • Mela Committee Official: We have permission from the corporation. No tax will be deducted. We will give you a written statement that we are fully responsible for the gates. Our logo will be displayed during the publicity, and we will get the matter approved from you.
  • Reporter: Okay, I will meet you tomorrow. Where is your office?
  • Mela Committee Official: Our office is below Modi Furniture; come there.

Arbitrary Actions on Roads

At Ambabari Circle, safety measures were completely ignored during the erection of the gates. While one worker was tying bamboo, another section was hanging in the air. When it rained, the worker descended, leaving a section of bamboo hanging precariously in the air, while vehicles continued to move below.

“If advertisements are to be displayed on the gates, permission will be obtained from the headquarters. No permission has been taken from us so far.” -Karni Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Vidhyadhar Nagar Zone

Corporation Officials Claim Ignorance

“No permission has been issued from our office. If temporary advertisements are being put up, permission will be taken at the zone level.” -Manoj Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Branch, Greater Corporation

(The conversation took place with Riddhi Karan, an official of the Vidhyadhar Dussehra Mela Committee. Patrika has a recording of the conversation.)

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 01:13 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Patrika Sting: Rs 50,000 per gate demand at Dussehra fair exposed
