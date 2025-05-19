scriptPM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor | PM Modi's First Rajasthan Visit Post 'Operation Sindur": Mega Gift for Public | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: On 22 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across India from the Deshanok railway station in Bikaner.

JaipurMay 19, 2025 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

PM modi

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 22 मई को राजस्थान के बीकानेर आएंगे। (Photo- ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across India virtually on 22 May from Desnok railway station in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. This will be his first visit to Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor. Eight of these stations are in Rajasthan: Bundi, Mandalgarh, Desnok, Gogamedi, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahua Road, Fatehpur Shekhawati, and Rajgarh. These stations are part of the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

Addressing a Public Rally

Following the inauguration, PM Modi will address a public rally in Palana village. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also participate in the event. According to railway officials, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Desnok station at 11 am. He will inspect the station premises before attending the ceremony.

Inauguration of Stations

Modi will inaugurate stations located in 20 states: Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (18), Maharashtra (15), Tamil Nadu (9), Rajasthan (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Karnataka and Chhattisgarh (5 each), West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana (3 each), Bihar and Kerala (2 each), and Assam, Haryana, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh (1 each). It is noteworthy that under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, redevelopment work is underway on more than 1300 stations across the country at a cost of ₹1 lakh crore. More than 80 of these stations are in Rajasthan.

Showcasing Rajasthan’s Culture

Approximately ₹75 crore has been spent on the redevelopment of these eight Rajasthan stations. Each station will reflect the state’s art, culture, and traditions. Fatehpur Shekhawati station showcases the Shekhawati style of painting and architecture. Local representatives and the general public will participate in the inauguration ceremonies at these stations.

News / Jaipur / PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

in 5 hours

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

in 5 hours

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

Health

Coronavirus Surge in Singapore and Hong Kong: New Variants Spark Concerns

14 hours ago

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

National News

Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

13 hours ago

Latest Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: 5-Day Extreme Heat Warning, Record Temperatures, Dust Storms Forecast

News

Rajasthan Heatwave: 5-Day Extreme Heat Warning, Record Temperatures, Dust Storms Forecast

12 hours ago

Today’s Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

News

Today’s Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

18 hours ago

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

News

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

1 day ago

RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

News

RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.