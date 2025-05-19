PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Addressing a Public Rally Following the inauguration, PM Modi will address a public rally in Palana village. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also participate in the event. According to railway officials, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Desnok station at 11 am. He will inspect the station premises before attending the ceremony.

Inauguration of Stations Modi will inaugurate stations located in 20 states: Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (18), Maharashtra (15), Tamil Nadu (9), Rajasthan (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Karnataka and Chhattisgarh (5 each), West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana (3 each), Bihar and Kerala (2 each), and Assam, Haryana, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh (1 each). It is noteworthy that under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, redevelopment work is underway on more than 1300 stations across the country at a cost of ₹1 lakh crore. More than 80 of these stations are in Rajasthan.