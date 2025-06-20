Private video of couple at Jaipur hotel goes viral, filmed by bystanders from street

The incident came to light when, around 10 pm, a room’s window offered a clear view into the hotel room. A couple inside were engaged in private moments, and the room’s window had no curtains. Several people standing on the street recorded this and uploaded it to social media. The video quickly went viral, attracting a crowd to the scene. Traffic was disrupted, requiring intervention from the hotel staff.

Following the incident, a debate has erupted on social media regarding who is at fault: the couple for not drawing the curtains, the hotel administration for not providing any safety measures for the transparent window, or the individuals who recorded someone’s private life without permission and shared it online.

The hotel has yet to release an official statement. No FIR has been filed so far, and the couple’s identity remains undisclosed. However, this case certainly raises serious questions about hotel room privacy, digital ethics, and the misuse of social media.