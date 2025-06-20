scriptPrivate video of couple at Jaipur hotel goes viral, filmed by bystanders from street | Latest News | Patrika News
Private video of couple at Jaipur hotel goes viral, filmed by bystanders from street

Social Media Viral Video Jaipur: The video went viral in no time, attracting a large crowd to the scene. Traffic was even disrupted, requiring intervention from the hotel staff.

JaipurJun 20, 2025 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

A major question has been raised regarding the privacy of a five-star hotel in Jaipur, the capital city. On Wednesday night, a video of a couple staying in a room at a renowned hotel went viral on social media. Shockingly, the video wasn’t recorded by a hidden camera, but rather by an individual standing on the street outside the hotel using a regular mobile phone camera.
The incident came to light when, around 10 pm, a room’s window offered a clear view into the hotel room. A couple inside were engaged in private moments, and the room’s window had no curtains. Several people standing on the street recorded this and uploaded it to social media. The video quickly went viral, attracting a crowd to the scene. Traffic was disrupted, requiring intervention from the hotel staff.
Following the incident, a debate has erupted on social media regarding who is at fault: the couple for not drawing the curtains, the hotel administration for not providing any safety measures for the transparent window, or the individuals who recorded someone’s private life without permission and shared it online.
The hotel has yet to release an official statement. No FIR has been filed so far, and the couple’s identity remains undisclosed. However, this case certainly raises serious questions about hotel room privacy, digital ethics, and the misuse of social media.

Private video of couple at Jaipur hotel goes viral, filmed by bystanders from street

