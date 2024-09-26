Psychologists will remove fear from girls’ minds, women will learn self-defense techniques and create awareness

The team will consist of:
- The team will include psychologists, trainers to teach self-defense techniques, motivational speakers, and cyber experts. These experts will provide detailed information on how to use technology, including location sharing, to ensure safety.
- It is reported that legal information will also be provided during the sessions. For this, lawyers have also been included in the team.
This will also happen:
- The Greater Municipality will launch a separate helpline number for women.
- The municipality will also operate a self-defense training center.
- Suggestions will be sought from people, and for this, the municipality will install pink boxes in public places.
- The police will also cooperate in the campaign.
Training sessions will be held
Girls and women should be able to move around without fear, and this campaign aims to create such an environment. The campaign will start on Thursday and will continue until October 12, with training sessions being held daily at different locations.