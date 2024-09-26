scriptPsychologists will remove fear from girls’ minds, women will learn self-defense techniques and create awareness | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Psychologists will remove fear from girls’ minds, women will learn self-defense techniques and create awareness

Power 2.0: The campaign will run from schools, colleges to hospitals, offices from September 5 to October 12

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Girls should not feel uncomfortable when they return home from school. Women should be fearless when they return home from work at night. To achieve this, the Greater Municipality is launching a campaign.

The campaign, Power 2.0, will start on September 5. To ensure maximum participation, Mayor Soumya Gurjar has written to girls’ schools, colleges, and offices seeking their cooperation. So far, 108 colleges have been sent letters. Similar sessions will be organized in hospitals, offices, and industrial areas. Under this campaign, the municipality’s team, along with experts, will visit various schools, colleges, and offices to create awareness among women about self-defense techniques and remove fear from their minds with the help of psychologists.

The team will consist of:

  • The team will include psychologists, trainers to teach self-defense techniques, motivational speakers, and cyber experts. These experts will provide detailed information on how to use technology, including location sharing, to ensure safety.
  • It is reported that legal information will also be provided during the sessions. For this, lawyers have also been included in the team.

This will also happen:

  • The Greater Municipality will launch a separate helpline number for women.
  • The municipality will also operate a self-defense training center.
  • Suggestions will be sought from people, and for this, the municipality will install pink boxes in public places.
  • The police will also cooperate in the campaign.

Training sessions will be held


Girls and women should be able to move around without fear, and this campaign aims to create such an environment. The campaign will start on Thursday and will continue until October 12, with training sessions being held daily at different locations.
-Soumya Gurjar, Mayor

News / Jaipur / Psychologists will remove fear from girls’ minds, women will learn self-defense techniques and create awareness

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Jaipur

Cholesterol Regulator: Scientists’ New Discovery Against Depression and Anxiety

News

Cholesterol Regulator: Scientists’ New Discovery Against Depression and Anxiety

1 day ago

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

News

Prevent Back Pain: If You Are Also Troubled by Back Pain, Then Do These Simple Remedies

1 day ago

Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

News

Rajasthan: Big Good News for Government Employees, Previous Gehlot Government’s Decision Reversed

1 day ago

CM Bhajanlal Reached Delhi Directly from Haryana, Met JP Nadda, This Reason Came to the Fore

News

CM Bhajanlal Reached Delhi Directly from Haryana, Met JP Nadda, This Reason Came to the Fore

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.