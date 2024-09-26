Psychologists will remove fear from girls’ minds, women will learn self-defense techniques and create awareness

Power 2.0: The campaign will run from schools, colleges to hospitals, offices from September 5 to October 12

Jaipur•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am• Aishwarya Chouhan

Girls should not feel uncomfortable when they return home from school. Women should be fearless when they return home from work at night. To achieve this, the Greater Municipality is launching a campaign. The campaign, Power 2.0, will start on September 5. To ensure maximum participation, Mayor Soumya Gurjar has written to girls’ schools, colleges, and offices seeking their cooperation. So far, 108 colleges have been sent letters. Similar sessions will be organized in hospitals, offices, and industrial areas. Under this campaign, the municipality’s team, along with experts, will visit various schools, colleges, and offices to create awareness among women about self-defense techniques and remove fear from their minds with the help of psychologists.

The team will consist of: The team will include psychologists, trainers to teach self-defense techniques, motivational speakers, and cyber experts. These experts will provide detailed information on how to use technology, including location sharing, to ensure safety.

It is reported that legal information will also be provided during the sessions. For this, lawyers have also been included in the team. This will also happen: The Greater Municipality will launch a separate helpline number for women.

The municipality will also operate a self-defense training center.

Suggestions will be sought from people, and for this, the municipality will install pink boxes in public places.

The police will also cooperate in the campaign. Training sessions will be held

Girls and women should be able to move around without fear, and this campaign aims to create such an environment. The campaign will start on Thursday and will continue until October 12, with training sessions being held daily at different locations. -Soumya Gurjar, Mayor