5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Jaipur

RAC Jawan Shoots RAS Officer Dead in Jaipur

In Jaipur, a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan shot and killed a RAS officer.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

JAIPUR CRIME
Photo- Meta AI

A Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer was shot dead late Monday night by an RAC constable. The incident reportedly took place in Phulera, Jaipur, causing widespread shock and alarm within the administrative and police departments. The two men were reportedly brother-in-law.

According to reports, around 10:30 PM, Surendra Singh was returning home from his office when Ram Swaroop, an RAC constable from Bagru, allegedly shot him in the chest with his service rifle. Following the murder, the accused surrendered at the Phulera police station. Surendra Singh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that there was tension between the constable and the officer stemming from a domestic dispute. However, police have not yet revealed the exact reason behind the murder and the interrogation is ongoing.

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 09:26 am

