Khatipura Station: This major train will have halt here, Jodhpur-Sabarmati Cancelled on Nov 27-28

There is good news for passengers travelling from Khatipura station. The railway has decided to start a two-minute halt for the Prayagraj-Lalgarh-Prayagraj tri-weekly superfast express train at Khatipura station. According to railway officials, the Prayagraj-Lalgarh (4 days a week) Superfast Express will halt for two minutes at Khatipura station from November 27, the Lalgarh-Prayagraj (4 days a week) Superfast Express from November 26, the Prayagraj-Lalgarh (tri-weekly) Superfast Express from November 26, and the Lalgarh-Prayagraj (tri-weekly) Superfast Express from November 27 during its journey.
Keeping passenger convenience in mind, the railway has extended the operation period of the Tirupati-Hisar-Tirupati weekly special train. According to railway officials, this weekly special train will operate from Tirupati until December 24 and from Hisar until December 28.
A traffic block is being taken on the Madar-Palanpur railway section of the Ajmer Rail Division between Auwa and Bhinvadiya stations for the installation of an RCC box at Bridge Number 600. According to Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi, trains will be affected due to the block.
1- Train number 14821 Jodhpur-Sabarmati train on November 27 & 28.
2- Train number 14822 Sabarmati-Jodhpur train on November 28 & 29.
1- Train number 20943, Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi train will depart from Bandra Terminus on November 27. It will operate on a diverted route via Mahesana-Bhiladi-Luni. Due to the route diversion, this train will halt at Bhiladi station.
2- Train number 20496 Hapa-Jodhpur train will depart from Hapa on November 27. It will operate on a diverted route via Mahesana-Bhiladi-Luni. Due to the route diversion, this train will halt at Bhiladi station.
3- An additional coach of Sleeper class will be temporarily attached to train number 16507 Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express on November 27. Prior to this, the railway had attached an additional coach of Sleeper class to train number 16508 Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express on November 24, Monday.
