Khatipura Station: This major train will have halt here, Jodhpur-Sabarmati Cancelled on Nov 27-28

1- Train number 20943, Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi train will depart from Bandra Terminus on November 27. It will operate on a diverted route via Mahesana-Bhiladi-Luni. Due to the route diversion, this train will halt at Bhiladi station.

2- Train number 20496 Hapa-Jodhpur train will depart from Hapa on November 27. It will operate on a diverted route via Mahesana-Bhiladi-Luni. Due to the route diversion, this train will halt at Bhiladi station.

3- An additional coach of Sleeper class will be temporarily attached to train number 16507 Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express on November 27. Prior to this, the railway had attached an additional coach of Sleeper class to train number 16508 Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express on November 24, Monday.