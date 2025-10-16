Railway restores over a dozen cancelled trains and adds extra coaches for Diwali

File Picture
The traffic block proposed for next month on the Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad railway section under the Delhi division of Northern Railway has been postponed due to technical work. Following this, about a dozen trains will operate as per their scheduled timings, as before.
Railway officials stated that due to technical work, the operation of about a dozen trains, including Delhi-Sathroad-Delhi, Dourai Tanakpur Express, Sabarmati Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Barmer-Howrah Express, Prayagraj-Bhiwani Express, and Varanasi-Sabarmati Express, was cancelled, partially cancelled, or rescheduled for November 22 and 23. Now, the operation of all these trains has been restored, and they will run as before.
In view of the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the railway has added temporary coaches to four pairs of trains. According to railway officials, one Third AC and one Sleeper coach will be added to the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Miraj-Bikaner train, and Bikaner-Amritsar-Bikaner train from Thursday until the end of this month, at different times.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending