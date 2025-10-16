Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Railway restores over a dozen cancelled trains and adds extra coaches for Diwali

Railways restores operation of about a dozen cancelled trains. Also, big relief for train passengers. Announced to add extra coaches in four pairs of trains.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

train

File Picture

The traffic block proposed for next month on the Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad railway section under the Delhi division of Northern Railway has been postponed due to technical work. Following this, about a dozen trains will operate as per their scheduled timings, as before.

Railway officials stated that due to technical work, the operation of about a dozen trains, including Delhi-Sathroad-Delhi, Dourai Tanakpur Express, Sabarmati Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Barmer-Howrah Express, Prayagraj-Bhiwani Express, and Varanasi-Sabarmati Express, was cancelled, partially cancelled, or rescheduled for November 22 and 23. Now, the operation of all these trains has been restored, and they will run as before.

Additional Coaches Added to Four Pairs of Trains

In view of the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the railway has added temporary coaches to four pairs of trains. According to railway officials, one Third AC and one Sleeper coach will be added to the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Miraj-Bikaner train, and Bikaner-Amritsar-Bikaner train from Thursday until the end of this month, at different times.

