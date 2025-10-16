Railway restores over a dozen cancelled trains and adds extra coaches for Diwali

In view of the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the railway has added temporary coaches to four pairs of trains. According to railway officials, one Third AC and one Sleeper coach will be added to the Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner train, Bikaner-Miraj-Bikaner train, and Bikaner-Amritsar-Bikaner train from Thursday until the end of this month, at different times.