Jaipur

Rain Alert: IMD Issues Latest Update, 'Rain' Expected Today, Rajasthan to Witness New Weather Patterns for Next Week

IMD Latest Alert: According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will become dry from today. In such a situation, after the rain, the weather will show a different form, and sunshine will prevail throughout the day.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Image released by Weather Department

Weather Update 8 October: After several days of heavy rain in Rajasthan, the weather has now changed. Today, October 8, the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of Rajasthan. However, light rain may occur in some areas of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions today.

Forecast for the next 1 week

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will become dry from today, and after the rain, the weather will show a different form with sunshine throughout the day. As per IMD, there is no possibility of rain for the next 1 week. Winter will start by the last week of October or the beginning of November.

Slight chill in the morning and evening after heavy rain

Due to the rain in many districts of the state for the last three days, the temperature is now witnessing a decline. A slight chill is being felt in the mornings and nights, especially in Sikar and surrounding rural areas where fog has also started to appear.

Clear skies for the next few days

The Meteorological Department states that from today for the next four to five days, the sky will remain clear with sunshine during the day across Rajasthan. Light clouds may appear in some districts of East Rajasthan, but there is no possibility of rain.

Behror recorded the highest rainfall

In the last 24 hours, Behror in Alwar recorded the highest rainfall of 26 mm. Apart from this, Neemrana recorded 20 mm, Uchchain in Bharatpur recorded 18 mm, Bari in Dholpur recorded 16 mm, Urmila Sagar recorded 12 mm, Bakani in Jhalawar recorded 2 mm, and Nohar in Hanumangarh recorded 4 mm of rain.

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 10:52 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rain Alert: IMD Issues Latest Update, 'Rain' Expected Today, Rajasthan to Witness New Weather Patterns for Next Week

Jaipur

Rajasthan

