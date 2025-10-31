Rain Threatens 30,000 Weddings in Rajasthan; Showers Expected in These Districts from Nov 1-4, Weather to Change Again from Nov 5

Rajasthan Weather Update: The wedding season is set to commence with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, celebrated on November 1st and in some regions on November 2nd, across Rajasthan and most parts of the country. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered an 'abujh muhurat' (inauspicious time), leading to a large number of wedding ceremonies on this day.
It is estimated that approximately thirty thousand weddings are scheduled to take place in Rajasthan alone over these two days. In the capital city of Jaipur, four to five thousand couples are preparing to tie the knot. However, the thousands of weddings planned for this auspicious occasion are now under threat due to the possibility of rain.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and thundershowers are expected to continue in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Of concern is the strong possibility of cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall persisting for the next 4-5 days, including the period of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, in Udaipur and Kota divisions and surrounding districts. The impact of the rain has already caused a drop of 5 to 10 degrees in the maximum temperatures in the southern and eastern parts. In the last 24 hours, the lowest maximum temperature recorded was 15 degrees in Pali.
The spell of rain is likely to continue in some parts of the state during the first week of November, with a strong possibility of above-normal rainfall, particularly in the south-eastern regions. This forecast is causing concern for families who have planned their wedding ceremonies during this 'abujh muhurat'.
However, the Meteorological Department has brought a ray of hope, stating that the weather is expected to remain dry across the state from November 5th for the next week, with a likely drop of 2 to 5 degrees in minimum temperatures. This means that the weather is anticipated to be clear for weddings taking place after November 5th. Thousands of families are now hoping that the rain gods will be benevolent on the auspicious 'abujh muhurat' of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, allowing wedding ceremonies to proceed without major disruptions.
