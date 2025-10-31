Rain Threatens 30,000 Weddings in Rajasthan; Showers Expected in These Districts from Nov 1-4, Weather to Change Again from Nov 5

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and thundershowers are expected to continue in the southern and eastern parts of the state. Of concern is the strong possibility of cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall persisting for the next 4-5 days, including the period of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, in Udaipur and Kota divisions and surrounding districts. The impact of the rain has already caused a drop of 5 to 10 degrees in the maximum temperatures in the southern and eastern parts. In the last 24 hours, the lowest maximum temperature recorded was 15 degrees in Pali.