Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

The Union Home Ministry has directed the installation of electric sirens at prominent locations in the border districts (Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jodhpur) as well as in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer. In the event of an attack, these sirens will be operated from a centralized control room. This is mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Civil Defence Directorate.
Flights Resume from Jodhpur Airport Schools, colleges, universities, Anganwadi centres, and coaching centres in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar reopened on Tuesday. Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh (Ajmer) airports resumed operations on Tuesday. However, no flights operated from Jodhpur and Bikaner on Monday.
Meanwhile, Star Air has resumed flights from Kishangarh airport to six cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Hindan, Nanded, and Bengaluru. Flights from Jodhpur to various cities also commenced today.
Drone Activity May Increase in the Coming Days Senior army officials informed villagers during a training session that drone activity from our neighbouring country may increase in the coming days. We must remain prepared to deal with this at all times. Ordinary citizens should be aware of how drones work and the potential advantage they offer to enemy nations. If anyone sees a suspicious object resembling a drone, they should immediately inform the BSF Intelligence.