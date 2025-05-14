Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

The Union Home Ministry has directed the installation of electric sirens at prominent locations in the border districts (Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jodhpur) as well as in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer. In the event of an attack, these sirens will be operated from a centralized control room. This is mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Civil Defence Directorate.

Flights Resume from Jodhpur Airport Schools, colleges, universities, Anganwadi centres, and coaching centres in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar reopened on Tuesday. Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh (Ajmer) airports resumed operations on Tuesday. However, no flights operated from Jodhpur and Bikaner on Monday.