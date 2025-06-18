Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

New projects worth approximately ₹1394 crore have been approved for the construction of 104.49 km of highway projects in the state. Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, stated that these projects, costing ₹1915 crore, primarily involve the strengthening and widening of sections of various state roads (31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and 1 other district road).

Along with this, approval has been received for the construction of a four-lane Nagaur bypass (Amarpura to Gogelav) at a cost of ₹1394 crore, and for the four-laning of the Nagaur-Netra road. Road Strengthening in these Districts In Jaipur, roads will be constructed from Sinwar Gate-Navrangpura via Dhankya, Begas, Asalpur (30 km), and from Begas to Boraj (26 km). In addition, roads will be widened in Ajmer, Khetri-Tijara, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Bikaner, Bundi, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Rajsamand, Tonk, Pali, and Pratapgarh.