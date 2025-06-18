scriptRajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

Rajasthan News: In the coming days, 1,001 kilometres of roads across twenty districts of the state will be widened, and some new bridges will also be constructed.

JaipurJun 18, 2025 / 08:04 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: In the coming days, 1,001 kilometres of roads across twenty districts of the state will be widened, and some new bridges will also be constructed. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved approximately ₹1915 crore for 40 state road projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).
New projects worth approximately ₹1394 crore have been approved for the construction of 104.49 km of highway projects in the state. Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, stated that these projects, costing ₹1915 crore, primarily involve the strengthening and widening of sections of various state roads (31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and 1 other district road).
Along with this, approval has been received for the construction of a four-lane Nagaur bypass (Amarpura to Gogelav) at a cost of ₹1394 crore, and for the four-laning of the Nagaur-Netra road.

Road Strengthening in these Districts

In Jaipur, roads will be constructed from Sinwar Gate-Navrangpura via Dhankya, Begas, Asalpur (30 km), and from Begas to Boraj (26 km). In addition, roads will be widened in Ajmer, Khetri-Tijara, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Bikaner, Bundi, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Rajsamand, Tonk, Pali, and Pratapgarh.

Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

