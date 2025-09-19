Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: 159 Ration Shops in Jaipur to be Re-allocated

Food Security Scheme Update: Ration shops to be re-allocated A notification has been issued regarding the reallocation of 159 ration shops under the food security scheme. Further details are awaited.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

Ration shop in Jaipur (Patrika photo)

Food Security Scheme Update: The Rajasthan government has ended the practice of attaching vacant ration shops to those of favoured ration dealers in Jaipur city, a practice facilitated by the collusion of district supply officers and ration dealers under the food security scheme.

Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has issued a notification for the reallocation of 159 shops that had been operating under attachment for 10 years. A new condition has been added to ensure transparency in shop allocation. Applicants must now be residents of the same ward where they are applying for the ration shop. Five new ration shops will also open in Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Commotion Following CMO Complaint

The issue came to light five months ago when it was discovered that over 10 ration shops were attached to a single shop in the city. Complaints were made to the Food Department officials, but senior officials remained silent. The complaint even reached the Chief Minister's Office. An investigation revealed the scam. This same practice has been ongoing for several years in Jaipur Rural as well.

Number of Shops Operating Under Attachment

Kishanpole- 30
Vidhyadhar Nagar- 24
Sanganer- 23
Civil Lines- 21
Adarsh Nagar- 19
Hawa Mahal- 13
Malviya Nagar- 16
Jhotwara- 3
Amer- 5
Bagru- 5.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 12:30 pm

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: 159 Ration Shops in Jaipur to be Re-allocated
