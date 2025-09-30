Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cough Syrup

It is worth noting that the condition of a three-year-old child, the CHC in-charge, and two ambulance drivers in Bayana, Bharatpur, has also deteriorated due to the same syrup. When the child was given medicine for cough treatment, his heartbeat increased, and he became unconscious. Following a complaint, the CHC in-charge and two drivers consumed the medicine to test its reaction. Subsequently, the condition of these three people worsened, and they had to be admitted to the hospital.