Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cough Syrup

Deceased child Nithyans and the cough syrup linked to the death (Photo – Patrika)
Jaipur. A major incident has come to light regarding cough syrup supplied under the free medicine scheme in Rajasthan. In Khori Brahmana village of Sikar district, 5-year-old Nityans's condition worsened after drinking cough medicine, and he was later declared dead at the hospital. The family refused to conduct a post-mortem and took the body after informing the police in writing.
ASI Rohitas Kumar Jangid said that Mukesh Sharma's son, Nityans, was given cough medicine from Chirana CHC on Sunday evening. His condition worsened at night, and he was given water. He died on Monday morning while being taken to the hospital. Medical Jurist Dr. Ranjit Benda said that the family brought the child to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he was declared dead after examination.
It is worth noting that the condition of a three-year-old child, the CHC in-charge, and two ambulance drivers in Bayana, Bharatpur, has also deteriorated due to the same syrup. When the child was given medicine for cough treatment, his heartbeat increased, and he became unconscious. Following a complaint, the CHC in-charge and two drivers consumed the medicine to test its reaction. Subsequently, the condition of these three people worsened, and they had to be admitted to the hospital.
Complaints such as vomiting, drowsiness, nervousness, dizziness, restlessness, and unconsciousness have been reported after consuming cough syrup in Bharatpur and Sikar districts. In response, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) immediately banned the sale and use of all 19 batches of the syrup supplied by the manufacturer and sent samples for testing.
Following quality-related complaints from both districts, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had instructed RMSCL to investigate and take action. Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, stated that a statutory sample of the batch has been collected by the concerned drug control officer and sent for testing.
