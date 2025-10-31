Rajasthan: 700 BEd colleges to shut down! Future of two lakh candidates at risk, here’s why

Rajasthan: Innovations being made for the quality of education under the National Education Policy (NEP) are not being implemented on the ground due to a lack of coordination between the Centre and the state government. A similar situation has arisen concerning B.Ed colleges in the state, where the Higher Education Department is not implementing the changes made under NEP. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued guidelines for B.Ed colleges under NEP. According to these, colleges will be operated on the lines of multi-disciplinary institutions.