Rajasthan Anganwadi Workers to Receive ₹501 and Free Bus Travel for Raksha Bandhan

Furthermore, they will be able to travel free of charge on Rajasthan Roadways buses for two days. Prior to this, 'Anganwadi Bahan Samman Diwas' will be celebrated on 5 August. This event, organised by the Women and Child Development Department as part of the 'Suraksha-Samman Parv', will be held at the Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, at the state level.