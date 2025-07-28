28 July 2025,

Monday

Jaipur

Rajasthan Anganwadi Workers to Receive ₹501 and Free Bus Travel for Raksha Bandhan

The state government will gift Anganwadi workers and assistants ₹501 on Raksha Bandhan. They will also get free bus travel on roadways for two days.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Rakshabandhan
Rakhi 2025 (Patrika Photo)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan state government is set to present a special gift to Anganwadi workers and helpers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Approximately 1.25 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state will receive ₹501 in their accounts before Raksha Bandhan.

Furthermore, they will be able to travel free of charge on Rajasthan Roadways buses for two days. Prior to this, 'Anganwadi Bahan Samman Diwas' will be celebrated on 5 August. This event, organised by the Women and Child Development Department as part of the 'Suraksha-Samman Parv', will be held at the Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, at the state level.

Umbrella to be presented to each worker

On this day, each Anganwadi worker and helper will also receive an umbrella. Preparations for the state-level event have begun. District-level events will also be organised.

Instructions issued to all Collectors

The department has issued instructions to all District Collectors in this regard. Approximately 600 Anganwadi workers and helpers will participate in the district-level events, where a live broadcast of the state-level programme will also be shown.

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 08:57 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Anganwadi Workers to Receive ₹501 and Free Bus Travel for Raksha Bandhan
