Rajasthan Becomes Hub for Counterfeit Notes, Ranking Second After Delhi; Be Cautious This Festive Season

Con artists often circulate counterfeit currency in the market during the festive season. Therefore, you can protect yourself by adopting some simple checks:

Check Mahatma Gandhi's Watermark — Gandhi ji's image and the denomination should be clearly visible when the note is held against the light.

Security Thread — The thread in a genuine note appears broken, but when tilted, the words "भारत" and "RBI" are visible continuously.

Ink and Print Quality — The printing on genuine notes is sharp and crisp, while on fake notes, the colour may fade or appear smudged.

Serial Number — The numbers on each note are in the same font. Uneven or crooked numbers are an indication of a fake note.

Micro-Lettering — When viewed with a magnifying glass, "RBI" and the denomination should be visible between Gandhi ji's picture and the security thread.

Devanagari Numerals and Languages — The denomination is written in 15 languages on the back. Fake notes often have incorrect fonts or spellings.

Intaglio Printing — Touching a genuine note, one can feel the raised print of Gandhi ji's portrait and the Ashoka Pillar.