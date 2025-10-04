Rajasthan Becomes Hub for Counterfeit Notes, Ranking Second After Delhi; Be Cautious This Festive Season

Representative Image
The network of counterfeit notes has now spread deep into Rajasthan. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report, Rajasthan has reached the second position nationwide in cases of counterfeit currency. In the past year, 38,087 counterfeit notes, valued at approximately ₹1.9 crore, were seized in the state. The highest number of fake notes were found in the denominations of ₹100 and ₹500.
According to the report, the highest number of counterfeit notes were apprehended in Delhi. Assam and Uttar Pradesh are ranked third and fourth, respectively. 37,240 fake notes were seized from Assam and 12,068 from UP. Economic experts state that this network of counterfeit notes has now reached smaller towns in North India.
The threat of counterfeit notes in Rajasthan has now reached banks and the RBI. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed a case at the Gandhinagar police station in Jaipur after fake notes were recovered from their own vault. This incident is considered a major blow to the financial system. Similar incidents have been reported from districts like Bikaner, Jaipur, and Kota from time to time.
Just two days ago, Jhalawar police arrested a couple who were printing counterfeit notes at their home. The police received this information from Chandigarh Police. Over ₹12 lakh in fake notes were recovered from the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused supplied to Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Delhi upon receiving orders.
Cases of counterfeit notes being deposited in banks in Bikaner and Jaipur are also on the rise. According to sources, thousands of fake notes were found in the vault of a bank in Bikaner. Experts say that counterfeit notes erode public trust and also affect digital transactions.
Con artists often circulate counterfeit currency in the market during the festive season. Therefore, you can protect yourself by adopting some simple checks:
Check Mahatma Gandhi's Watermark — Gandhi ji's image and the denomination should be clearly visible when the note is held against the light.
Security Thread — The thread in a genuine note appears broken, but when tilted, the words "भारत" and "RBI" are visible continuously.
Ink and Print Quality — The printing on genuine notes is sharp and crisp, while on fake notes, the colour may fade or appear smudged.
Serial Number — The numbers on each note are in the same font. Uneven or crooked numbers are an indication of a fake note.
Micro-Lettering — When viewed with a magnifying glass, "RBI" and the denomination should be visible between Gandhi ji's picture and the security thread.
Devanagari Numerals and Languages — The denomination is written in 15 languages on the back. Fake notes often have incorrect fonts or spellings.
Intaglio Printing — Touching a genuine note, one can feel the raised print of Gandhi ji's portrait and the Ashoka Pillar.
Do not use them — It is a crime under Section 489C of the Indian Penal Code.
Inform the bank or police immediately. If received from an ATM, deposit the note along with the receipt at the bank — the bank will issue a new note after verification. Do not try to hide or pass on counterfeit notes, otherwise, you may face punishment or a heavy fine.
The network of counterfeit notes in Rajasthan has now spread from banks to homes. Be cautious this festive season, check every note carefully, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police or the bank. Awareness is the strongest weapon against counterfeit currency.
