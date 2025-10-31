Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers, FASTag will not be deactivated for non-compliance with KYV

Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers in Rajasthan. As per the revised order of Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), FASTag services will not be stopped for vehicles not complying with KYV.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

Rajasthan vehicle drivers Big relief Fastag will not be blocked for non-compliance with KYC NHAI revised order

FASTag: Major relief for vehicle owners. (Photo source: AI)

Rajasthan: A major relief for vehicle drivers in Rajasthan. NHAI has simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for Fastag users. As per the revised order of Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), Fastag services will not be suspended for vehicles not complying with KYV, and vehicle users will be given ample opportunities to complete the KYV process.

New KYV Guidelines, Side Photos No Longer Mandatory

Under the new KYV guidelines, side photos of cars/jeeps/vans will no longer be mandatory. Only a front photo showing the number plate and Fastag will need to be uploaded. Additionally, a provision will be made to automatically retrieve vehicle RC details upon entering the vehicle number, chassis number, or mobile number by the vehicle user.

Bank to Assist in Completing KYV Process

If multiple vehicles are registered under the same mobile number, the user will be able to select the vehicle for which they wish to complete KYV. If a user faces difficulty uploading documents for any reason, the Fastag issuing bank will contact the customer and assist in completing the KYV process.

Complaints Can Be Lodged at Helpline Number 1033

Customers can register a complaint or ask questions regarding any KYV-related issue with their bank by calling the National Highways Helpline number 1033.

Patrika Had Published the News

Rajasthan Patrika had published a news report on Thursday titled 'Central Government's New Rule... New Blow of KYV after KYC, Increased Trouble for Fastag Users'. It mentioned the difficulties faced by vehicle drivers and the problems arising from the complex KYV process. Immediately after this news was published, NHAI simplified the KYV rules.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

31 Oct 2025 08:53 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers, FASTag will not be deactivated for non-compliance with KYV

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: 700 BEd colleges to shut down! Future of two lakh candidates at risk, here’s why

Rajasthan 700 B.Ed colleges will be closed 200,000 candidates future is at stake Find out why
Jaipur

Rain Threatens 30,000 Weddings in Rajasthan; Showers Expected in These Districts from Nov 1-4, Weather to Change Again from Nov 5

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Trial Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Capable of 180 km/h

Vande-Bharat-sleeper-train
Jaipur

IMD Alert: Rain expected in 24 districts of Rajasthan shortly, Yellow Alert issued, winds to blow at 20-30 KMPH

Jaipur

SIR to be held in 199 Assembly Constituencies of Rajasthan, Know what you need to do

Rajasthan Election Commision
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.