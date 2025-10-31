Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers, FASTag will not be deactivated for non-compliance with KYV

FASTag: Major relief for vehicle owners. (Photo source: AI)
Rajasthan: A major relief for vehicle drivers in Rajasthan. NHAI has simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for Fastag users. As per the revised order of Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), Fastag services will not be suspended for vehicles not complying with KYV, and vehicle users will be given ample opportunities to complete the KYV process.
Under the new KYV guidelines, side photos of cars/jeeps/vans will no longer be mandatory. Only a front photo showing the number plate and Fastag will need to be uploaded. Additionally, a provision will be made to automatically retrieve vehicle RC details upon entering the vehicle number, chassis number, or mobile number by the vehicle user.
If multiple vehicles are registered under the same mobile number, the user will be able to select the vehicle for which they wish to complete KYV. If a user faces difficulty uploading documents for any reason, the Fastag issuing bank will contact the customer and assist in completing the KYV process.
Customers can register a complaint or ask questions regarding any KYV-related issue with their bank by calling the National Highways Helpline number 1033.
Rajasthan Patrika had published a news report on Thursday titled 'Central Government's New Rule... New Blow of KYV after KYC, Increased Trouble for Fastag Users'. It mentioned the difficulties faced by vehicle drivers and the problems arising from the complex KYV process. Immediately after this news was published, NHAI simplified the KYV rules.
