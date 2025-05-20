scriptRajasthan: Collector offices get blast threat, chaos follows | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Collector offices get blast threat, chaos follows

Rajasthan Bomb Threat: Cyber cells in all three districts have begun investigating the threatening email. The sender’s identity remains unknown.

JaipurMay 20, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

पाली, भीलवाड़ा और सीकर में सर्च करती पुलिस

Bomb Threat in Rajasthan: Administrative authorities in three districts of Rajasthan—Sikar, Pali, and Bhilwara—are on high alert following bomb threats. A bomb threat targeting the Sikar Collectorate was received just before a scheduled meeting with the Chief Secretary, causing widespread panic among officials. The Collectorate was immediately evacuated. The district-level officials’ meeting will now be held at the Police Lines instead of the Collectorate auditorium. Police and administrative teams are on the ground, and security measures are being strengthened.
Meanwhile, a suspicious email threatening to bomb the Pali District Collector’s office was received on the office’s mail ID. Upon receiving the email, the police immediately took action, evacuating the Collectorate and summoning a bomb disposal squad and dog squad from Jodhpur.
A similar situation unfolded in Bhilwara, where the Collector’s office received a bomb threat via email. The administration immediately evacuated the Collectorate premises and dispatched a bomb disposal squad from Ajmer. A high alert has been declared, and public access has been restricted.
Cyber cells in all three districts have launched investigations into the threatening emails. The sender’s identity remains unknown. The police are investigating the matter from all angles. While similar rumours have surfaced in various districts before, this instance is being taken very seriously.

