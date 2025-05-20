Rajasthan: Collector offices get blast threat, chaos follows

Meanwhile, a suspicious email threatening to bomb the Pali District Collector’s office was received on the office’s mail ID. Upon receiving the email, the police immediately took action, evacuating the Collectorate and summoning a bomb disposal squad and dog squad from Jodhpur.

A similar situation unfolded in Bhilwara, where the Collector’s office received a bomb threat via email. The administration immediately evacuated the Collectorate premises and dispatched a bomb disposal squad from Ajmer. A high alert has been declared, and public access has been restricted.

Cyber cells in all three districts have launched investigations into the threatening emails. The sender’s identity remains unknown. The police are investigating the matter from all angles. While similar rumours have surfaced in various districts before, this instance is being taken very seriously.