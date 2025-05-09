Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

Jodhpur: Citywide Blackout, Police Patrols The escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border are clearly visible in Jodhpur. The city remained on high alert from Thursday night, with a complete blackout imposed from 9:30 PM to 4:00 AM. The administration appealed to the public to keep their house lights completely switched off to prevent the enemy from tracing locations in any emergency. Jodhpur police vehicles patrolled the city continuously. Wherever lights were found on, they were immediately switched off. People in major areas of the city voluntarily cooperated with the administration by switching off their lights.

In view of the high alert, all examinations at Jai Narain Vyas University and Maulana Azad University have been postponed until further notice. The administration has also kept health services on alert. Hospitals are ensuring the availability of medicines, generators, ambulances, and medical staff. Leave for all government employees has been cancelled.

Jodhpur Airport has also been closed.

Bikaner: Villages Evacuated, Restrictions on Drones and Fireworks A high alert has been issued regarding security arrangements in the Bikaner district. The district administration has begun evacuating villages within a 20-kilometre radius of the border. The army and administration have intensified the deployment of security forces in these areas. RAC companies have been deployed in sensitive areas like Khajuwala and Bajju. A nighttime blackout was imposed in Bikaner city. Special surveillance is being maintained around the Nal airbase. The district administration has completely banned fireworks and the flying of drones. The ban on drone flights has also been implemented in Kota. In view of the high alert, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes have been closed until further notice. The administration has kept medical services on alert, instructing doctors, ambulances, and hospital staff to remain prepared. Leave for all government employees has also been cancelled.

Sri Ganganagar: Complete Ban on Fireworks, Public Cooperation During Blackout, Heavy Force Deployment in Border Villages A blackout was imposed in Sri Ganganagar district, bordering the India-Pakistan border, from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM on Thursday. Considering security, the administration has completely banned fireworks and the flying of drones. Security has been tightened in the district. All colleges and coaching institutes have been closed until further notice. Markets were closed early, and police patrols had been increased. The state government has immediately deployed officers to vacant posts in the district. This includes border areas like Gharsana, Anupgarh, and Gajsinghpur.

Barmer: Red Alert, Night-Long Siren Sounds, Villages Evacuated, Blackout Until 4 AM A red alert was issued in Barmer district on Thursday night due to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border. Amidst the sounds of sirens throughout the night, the administration accelerated the evacuation of border villages. People were evacuated from rural areas within a 20-kilometre radius. A blackout was imposed from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM. The city remained dark, and people were appealed to keep their lights off. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police instructed vigilance regarding security. All schools and colleges remained closed during the red alert. Medical resources were kept on standby, and the leave of paramedical staff was cancelled. Doctors and nursing staff were ordered to remain on 24-hour duty. The deployment of new RAC companies and the construction of bunkers have been expedited in the district.

Jaisalmer: Nine-Hour Blackout, Everything Closed Until 6 AM Considering the tense situation in Jaisalmer district, bordering Pakistan, the administration has declared a high alert. Following a recent drone attack, the district administration has extended the blackout period from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Schools have been closed until further notice. Tanot Mata Temple has been closed. No one except soldiers can enter. Similarly, tourists are not being allowed to visit border areas.