Rajasthan Braces for Final Monsoon Drenching; Yellow Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours

IMD Heavy Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts across the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Many areas within these districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Sep 22, 2025

The monsoon has returned, leading the meteorological department to issue a heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Rajasthan, even during Navratri. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sirohi, and Udaipur on the first day of Navratri.

Similarly, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several districts in Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

Monsoon Withdrawal in Two Days

The monsoon has withdrawn from most districts of Rajasthan. While a rainfall alert remains in effect for some districts, the monsoon is expected to completely withdraw from the entire state within two days.

According to the meteorological centre, a yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, and Banswara.

Meanwhile, western districts experienced clear weather and bright sunshine. Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions saw partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with light showers in some areas. In Sri Ganganagar, the daytime temperature exceeded 39 degrees Celsius.

Alert for These Districts Tomorrow as well

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sirohi, and Udaipur for tomorrow. Rainfall is also anticipated in Udaipur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions. However, even after the monsoon's withdrawal, cloudy skies and very light showers are likely in several divisions for a few days.

Monsoon Withdrawal Update

According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon withdrawal line is passing through 31°N/74°E, Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, Bhuj and 23°N/68°E. Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from further parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the next 2-3 days.

22 Sept 2025 09:56 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Braces for Final Monsoon Drenching; Yellow Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours
