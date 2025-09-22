Rajasthan Braces for Final Monsoon Drenching; Yellow Alert Issued for Next 48 Hours

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sirohi, and Udaipur for tomorrow. Rainfall is also anticipated in Udaipur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions. However, even after the monsoon's withdrawal, cloudy skies and very light showers are likely in several divisions for a few days.